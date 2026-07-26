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Odo Broni honours Daddy Lumba with 'Forever in My Heart' tattoo (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:56 - 26 July 2026
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Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, has unveiled a heartfelt "Forever in My Heart" tattoo in honour of the late highlife legend as the family marked the first anniversary of his death with traditional rites and a memorial ceremony.
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The widow of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba, popularly known as Odo Broni, has honoured her late husband with a heartfelt tattoo as the family commemorates the first anniversary of his passing.

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The tattoo, inked on her left arm, features a portrait of Daddy Lumba performing with a microphone alongside the words, "Forever in My Heart," symbolising her enduring love and remembrance.

She unveiled the tribute during events marking one year since the passing of the celebrated musician, who remains one of Ghana's greatest highlife icons.

READ ALSO: Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

As part of the commemoration, Odo Broni and the couple's children took part in traditional widowhood rites held in Daddy Lumba's honour.

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Family members, close friends and loved ones gathered to support them during the solemn occasion.

Her brothers also paid their final respects to their late in-law, affectionately known as "Akonta."

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo joins growing list of filmmakers accusing Ghana TV stations of movie piracy (Video)

In keeping with tradition, Daddy Lumba's family also introduced one of his cousins to represent their family in Odo Broni's family following the musician's death.

The anniversary observance also brought to rest months of public speculation surrounding Daddy Lumba's final resting place.

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In videos circulating on social media, members of the late musician's family, including former family elder Abusuapeni Tupac, were seen performing traditional rites and pouring libation at his burial site as part of the customary one-year remembrance ceremony.

The family confirmed that Daddy Lumba was buried on a parcel of land he personally designated before his death. The burial site is located near, but not within, his East Legon residence in Accra.

Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra after a brief illness. He was 60 years old.

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