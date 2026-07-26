Bee attack halts football match in Brazil as players dive to the grass before 8-0 rout [VIDEO]

Bee attack halts football match in Brazil as players dive to the grass before 8-0 rout [VIDEO]

Bees attack halts football match in Brazil as players dive to the grass before 8-0 rout [VIDEO]

A swarm of bees halted a football match in Brazil, forcing players to dive to the ground before Bahia resumed play and thrashed Fluminense de Feira 8-0.

A dramatic bee invasion briefly overshadowed the first leg of the Bahia Under-20 Championship final on Saturday, July 25, as players and officials were forced to flee the pitch before Bahia went on to record a stunning 8-0 victory over Fluminense de Feira.

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The unexpected incident occurred just 11 minutes into the match at Joia da Princesa Stadium in Feira de Santana, when a swarm of bees descended onto the field, bringing play to an immediate halt.

Players from both teams, members of the coaching staff and the match officials dropped to the ground in an attempt to avoid the attacking bees. However, the situation did not improve, prompting everyone to leave the field.

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To resolve the problem, stadium officials activated the irrigation system in an effort to disperse the swarm. After a delay of approximately 10 minutes, conditions were deemed safe, allowing the match to resume.

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La final del Campeonato Baiano sub-20 entre Bahia y Fluminense de Feira fue interrumpida tras una invasión de abejas. pic.twitter.com/iCZJX5F99C — Real Time (@RealTimeRating) July 25, 2026

Once play restarted, Bahia's youth side took complete control of the contest, producing a dominant display to all but secure the state title.

The Pivetes de Aço overwhelmed Fluminense de Feira with an 8-0 victory in the first leg of the final.

Fredi opened the scoring before Carioca netted a hat-trick. Dell, Gerald, João Andrade and Dyllan also found the back of the net to complete the rout.

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Despite Bahia's attacking dominance, goalkeeper Victor also made a crucial contribution by saving a penalty to preserve his clean sheet.

The convincing victory leaves Bahia on the brink of winning an eighth consecutive Bahia Under-20 Championship.

Fluminense de Feira, who reached the final after eliminating Vitória at Barradão, now face the daunting task of overturning an eight-goal deficit in the return leg.

The decisive second leg is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, at Joia da Princesa Stadium.

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