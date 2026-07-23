Super Ballon d'Or: Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe lead race for football's ultimate award

The Super Ballon d'Or could return in 2029, with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé emerging as the leading contenders for football's rarest honour.

As football prepares for another historic milestone, attention is turning to one of the sport's most prestigious and elusive honours: the Super Ballon d'Or.

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Unlike the annual Ballon d'Or, which recognises the world's best player over a single season, the Super Ballon d'Or is a once-in-a-generation award presented to the footballer who has defined an entire era.

The award has only been presented once in football history. In 1989, Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stéfano received the inaugural honour after being recognised as the greatest player of the previous three decades, finishing ahead of Dutch icon Johan Cruyff and France legend Michel Platini.

With the 40th anniversary of that historic occasion approaching in 2029, speculation is mounting over who could become only the second recipient of football's rarest individual prize.

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Several legendary names have built careers worthy of consideration, but a handful stand above the rest.

Lionel Messi remains the overwhelming favourite

Argentine international Lionel Messi is presented the Ballon d'Or 2023 during a ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (EPA Photo)

If the Super Ballon d'Or were awarded today, Lionel Messi would almost certainly begin as the leading contender.

The Argentine icon has enjoyed a career unlike any other in football history, winning a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, four UEFA Champions League titles, multiple domestic league crowns, two Copa América titles and, perhaps most importantly, the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

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Messi's brilliance extends far beyond silverware. His vision, creativity, goalscoring ability and longevity have allowed him to dominate world football for nearly two decades.

Few players have influenced the modern game as profoundly as the Inter Miami captain, making him the benchmark against which every other candidate is measured.

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable legacy

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

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Standing closest to Messi is long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, whose extraordinary career has rewritten football's record books.

The Portuguese superstar has conquered England, Spain and Italy, winning league titles in each country while collecting five UEFA Champions League trophies and five Ballon d'Or awards. He also led Portugal to their first major international honours by winning the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo's relentless pursuit of excellence has made him football's most prolific goalscorer. His consistency, professionalism and ability to perform at the highest level across multiple leagues ensure he remains one of the strongest contenders for the Super Ballon d'Or.

Although the absence of a FIFA World Cup title may count against him, his overall body of work remains one of the greatest the sport has ever witnessed.

Kylian Mbappé represents the future

Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images

While many of the leading candidates have already retired or entered the twilight of their careers, Kylian Mbappé remains an active player with time still on his side.

The French captain has already achieved what many footballers can only dream of. He won the FIFA World Cup as a teenager, produced a historic hat-trick in a World Cup final and has consistently delivered outstanding numbers for Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Mbappé's remarkable scoring record and continued pursuit of football's biggest trophies could strengthen his case significantly before 2029, especially if he finally secures his first Ballon d'Or and adds more European and international titles to his collection.

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Legendary names still in contention

France legend Zinedine Zidane

Beyond Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé, several football legends possess careers worthy of recognition.

Zinedine Zidane remains one of the most elegant midfielders the game has produced. His performances for France, Juventus and Real Madrid, highlighted by World Cup and European Championship triumphs and a Ballon d'Or victory, cemented his place among football's all-time greats.

Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazário transformed the role of the modern striker with his explosive pace, technical brilliance and clinical finishing. Despite suffering serious injuries during his career, he won two FIFA World Cups and two Ballon d'Or titles while inspiring an entire generation of forwards.

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Another Brazilian legend, Ronaldinho, dazzled fans with his extraordinary flair and creativity. His Ballon d'Or triumph, UEFA Champions League success and World Cup winner's medal make him one of football's most naturally gifted players.

Italian defensive icon Paolo Maldini also deserves serious consideration after spending his entire career at AC Milan, winning multiple Serie A and European titles while redefining excellence in defence.

Spain's golden generation is represented by Andrés Iniesta and Xavi, whose intelligence and technical brilliance helped transform both Barcelona and the Spanish national team into dominant forces.

Croatian maestro Luka Modrić also features prominently after ending the Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d'Or dominance in 2018 and leading Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final.

Other notable candidates include Thierry Henry, Karim Benzema, Kaká, Sergio Ramos and legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, all of whom left an unforgettable mark on world football through exceptional performances and trophy-laden careers.

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Who will win the Super Ballon d'Or?

Super Ballon d'Or

The Super Ballon d'Or is not awarded annually, making it one of football's most exclusive honours. Rather than recognising a single outstanding season, it celebrates sustained excellence, consistency, influence and achievements over several decades.

When those criteria are applied, Lionel Messi's unparalleled collection of individual awards, team trophies and record-breaking performances place him firmly at the front of the queue.

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Cristiano Ronaldo remains his closest challenger thanks to an extraordinary career defined by goals, longevity and success across Europe's biggest leagues, while Kylian Mbappé could yet reshape the conversation if he continues adding major honours over the coming years.

Whether the award returns in 2029 remains to be seen. However, if football's greatest-ever individual prize is revived, the debate over who deserves to join Alfredo Di Stéfano in history is certain to captivate fans around the world.