2026 FIFA World Cup Dream XI: Messi, Mbappe, Vozinha make team; Lamine Yamal misses out

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

FIFA has announced the fan-voted 2026 World Cup Dream XI, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Rodri making the team, while Lamine Yamal misses out.

FIFA has officially unveiled the Dream XI of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with football icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among the standout names selected by fans following the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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One of the biggest surprises in the final team is the omission of Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, despite playing a key role in La Roja's triumphant World Cup campaign.

Cape Verde's Vozinha flies Africa's flag

Cape Verde's goalkeeper, Vozinha, celebrates with his national flag at the end of the 2026 World Cup Group H football match between Spain and Cape Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on June 15, 2026 [AFP]

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is the only African player to earn a place in the tournament's Best XI.

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The 40-year-old produced a series of outstanding performances during Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut, making 18 saves as the Blue Sharks reached the Round of 32 for the first time in the nation's history.

His impressive displays earned him widespread praise and a deserved place in FIFA's fan-voted Dream XI.

Spain and France dominate the dream XI

Newly crowned world champions Spain have three players in the team, matching France, which also boasts three representatives.

Spain's trio is led by Rodri, who was named the tournament's Best Player, alongside full-backs Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro.

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France's representatives include Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the tournament's top scorer, Michael Olise, who registered a tournament-high seven assists, and defender Dayot Upamecano.

Messi rewarded after inspirational tournament

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Despite Argentina falling short in the final, Lionel Messi earned another place in the World Cup Dream XI after a sensational campaign.

The Argentine captain scored eight goals and provided four assists, helping his country reach the final before suffering a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain.

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He is joined in the team by Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez.

Haaland and Bellingham also included

Jude Bellingham 10 of England reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Photo by Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire)

The Dream XI also features Erling Haaland, who impressed for Norway during the tournament, while England midfielder Jude Bellingham earned selection after another outstanding World Cup campaign.

For both Messi and Mbappé, their selection marks their second consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup Dream XI, underlining their remarkable consistency on football's biggest stage.

Fan-voted FIFA World Cup Dream XI

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The final team was selected through a global fan vote after the conclusion of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup title, and first since 2010, after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a thrilling final.

2026 FIFA World Cup Dream XI

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Position Player Country Goalkeeper Vozinha Cape Verde Defender Pedro Porro Spain Defender Dayot Upamecano France Defender Lisandro Martínez Argentina Defender Marc Cucurella Spain Midfielder Rodri Spain Midfielder Jude Bellingham England Midfielder Michael Olise France Forward Lionel Messi Argentina Forward Kylian Mbappé France Forward Erling Haaland Norway