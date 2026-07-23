2026 FIFA World Cup Dream XI: Messi, Mbappe, Vozinha make team; Lamine Yamal misses out
FIFA has officially unveiled the Dream XI of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with football icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among the standout names selected by fans following the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
One of the biggest surprises in the final team is the omission of Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, despite playing a key role in La Roja's triumphant World Cup campaign.
Cape Verde's Vozinha flies Africa's flag
Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha is the only African player to earn a place in the tournament's Best XI.
The 40-year-old produced a series of outstanding performances during Cape Verde's historic FIFA World Cup debut, making 18 saves as the Blue Sharks reached the Round of 32 for the first time in the nation's history.
His impressive displays earned him widespread praise and a deserved place in FIFA's fan-voted Dream XI.
Spain and France dominate the dream XI
Newly crowned world champions Spain have three players in the team, matching France, which also boasts three representatives.
Spain's trio is led by Rodri, who was named the tournament's Best Player, alongside full-backs Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro.
France's representatives include Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the tournament's top scorer, Michael Olise, who registered a tournament-high seven assists, and defender Dayot Upamecano.
Messi rewarded after inspirational tournament
Despite Argentina falling short in the final, Lionel Messi earned another place in the World Cup Dream XI after a sensational campaign.
The Argentine captain scored eight goals and provided four assists, helping his country reach the final before suffering a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain.
He is joined in the team by Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez.
Haaland and Bellingham also included
The Dream XI also features Erling Haaland, who impressed for Norway during the tournament, while England midfielder Jude Bellingham earned selection after another outstanding World Cup campaign.
For both Messi and Mbappé, their selection marks their second consecutive appearance in the FIFA World Cup Dream XI, underlining their remarkable consistency on football's biggest stage.
Fan-voted FIFA World Cup Dream XI
The final team was selected through a global fan vote after the conclusion of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.
Spain lifted their second FIFA World Cup title, and first since 2010, after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a thrilling final.
2026 FIFA World Cup Dream XI
Position
Player
Country
Goalkeeper
Vozinha
Cape Verde
Defender
Pedro Porro
Spain
Defender
Dayot Upamecano
France
Defender
Lisandro Martínez
Argentina
Defender
Marc Cucurella
Spain
Midfielder
Rodri
Spain
Midfielder
Jude Bellingham
England
Midfielder
Michael Olise
France
Forward
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Forward
Kylian Mbappé
France
Forward
Erling Haaland
Norway
The inclusion of established stars such as Messi and Mbappé, alongside surprise selections like Vozinha, highlights the exceptional individual performances that defined one of the most memorable FIFA World Cups in history.