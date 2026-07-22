Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s brothers want his widow removed as administrator of his estate

A legal dispute has emerged over the estate of late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, nearly six years after his death, with the actor's brothers asking a court to remove his widow from her role as administrator.

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers, Kevin and Derrick, have asked a Los Angeles court to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, as administrator of the late actor’s estate.

They allege she has failed to distribute the estate nearly four years after a 2022 court order and has managed the assets without keeping the family informed.

The brothers are seeking a full financial accounting, the appointment of a new administrator, and restrictions on future estate decisions without the family’s consent.

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According to a report by people.com, Kevin Boseman and Derrick Boseman filed a petition in a Los Angeles court on 18 July 2026, seeking to have Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman removed from overseeing the late actor's estate.

The brothers argue that the estate has been managed without sufficient transparency and claim that close family members have been excluded from important decisions regarding Chadwick Boseman's assets.

Their petition centres on a 2022 court order, which awarded the actor's parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, a combined 50% share of the estate. The remaining half was allocated to Taylor Ledward Boseman after Chadwick Boseman died intestate without leaving a will on 28 August 2020 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

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Kevin and Derrick allege that, despite the court's ruling, the distribution of the estate has still not been completed nearly four years later.

They also claim that Taylor has continued administering the estate without providing the family with updates or involving them in decisions concerning its management.

Chadwick Boseman and his wife

The estate reportedly includes film residuals, royalty payments, intellectual property and image rights, investments, insurance proceeds, personal belongings and bank accounts containing more than US$3 million.

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According to the brothers, the family has not received a detailed account of how these assets have been managed.

In their filing, Kevin and Derrick are asking the court to hold Taylor in contempt for allegedly failing to comply with the 2022 court order.

They are also requesting that she complete the distribution of the remaining assets and submit a full financial accounting of the estate within 30 days.

Additionally, the brothers want Taylor permanently removed as administrator, proposing attorney Jason Rubin as her replacement.

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