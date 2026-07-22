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Top 10 most overworked African countries in 2026, according to the latest rankings

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:25 - 22 July 2026
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Women of Lesotho's garment industry. PC: The Standard (HK)
Long working hours are often associated with productivity, but they can also reflect economic hardship, limited labour protections and the prevalence of informal employment. Across Africa, millions of people work extended hours each week to earn a living, often with little job security.
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  • Lesotho ranks as Africa’s most overworked country in 2026, with workers averaging nearly 50 hours per week, according to World Population Review rankings based on ILO estimates.

  • São Tomé and Príncipe and the Republic of the Congo follow closely, recording average workweeks of 49 and 48.86 hours respectively.

  • Nigeria and Kenya also feature among Africa’s most overworked countries, with workers averaging more than 38 hours per week, highlighting the continent’s demanding labour conditions.

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According to the latest World Population Review rankings, based on International Labour Organization (ILO) modelled estimates of average weekly hours worked, Lesotho is the most overworked country in Africa in 2026. It is followed by São Tomé and Príncipe and the Republic of the Congo.

Here are the 10 most overworked African countries in 2026

1. Lesotho – 49.98 average weekly hours

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Lesotho tops the African rankings, with employed people working an average of 49.98 hours per week. It is also among the world's most overworked nations, reflecting the country's demanding labour conditions.

Women of Lesotho's garment industry. PC: The Standard (HK)

2. São Tomé and Príncipe – 49.00 hours

Workers in São Tomé and Príncipe average 49.00 hours each week, placing the island nation second in Africa and among the highest globally.

PC: iExplore
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3. Republic of the Congo – 48.86 hours

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The Republic of the Congo ranks third on the continent, with employees working an average of 48.86 hours per week.

PC: Eni

4. Tanzania – 40.05 hours

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Tanzania records an average workweek of 40.05 hours, making it one of Africa's hardest-working countries in 2026.

PC: allAfrica.com

5. Niger – 39.97 hours

Workers in Niger put in an average of 39.97 hours each week, placing the country among Africa's most overworked labour forces.

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Niger

6. Central African Republic – 39.94 hours

The Central African Republic follows closely with an average workweek of 39.94 hours.

PC: Wikimedia Commons

7. Eritrea – 39.81 hours

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Eritrean workers average 39.81 hours per week, earning the country the seventh spot on the continent.

PC: The Borgen Project

8. Mauritania – 39.53 hours

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Mauritania ranks eighth, with employed people working an average of 39.53 hours each week.

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PC: Unsdg

9. Nigeria – 39.52 hours

Nigeria is ninth on the list, with workers averaging 39.52 hours per week.

PC: Stears

10. Kenya – 38.88 hours

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Kenya completes the top 10, recording an average workweek of 38.88 hours among employed people.

PC: FOX40 News

What the rankings mean

The World Population Review rankings are based on ILO modelled estimates of average weekly hours worked, covering both full-time and part-time employment. Longer working hours do not necessarily indicate higher productivity or incomes. In many African countries, they are often linked to low wages, informal employment and the need for people to work longer to meet basic living costs.

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