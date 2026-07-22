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Another TikToker arrested over alleged offensive remarks about President Mahama and First Lady

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 09:08 - 22 July 2026
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TikToker Rita Konadu, popularly known as "Mamaone", was arrested by Ghana's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team over alleged offensive comments directed at President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.
A Ghanaian TikTok content creator has been arrested by the Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) over alleged offensive comments directed at President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.
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  • The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested TikToker Rita Konadu, popularly known as "Mamaone", over alleged offensive comments targeting President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

  • The 49-year-old was arrested in Juaben and is expected to be transferred to Accra for further interrogation, although no formal charges have yet been announced.

  • The arrest has sparked debate on social media, with some supporting the enforcement action while others raise concerns about freedom of expression and the limits of online speech.

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The suspect, Rita Konadu, popularly known on TikTok as @the_onlymamaone1 or "Mamaone", was arrested in Juaben, Ashanti Region, on 22 July 2026, according to Republic Media.

Authorities allege that the 49-year-old published a video on TikTok containing derogatory remarks about the President and the First Lady.

Following her arrest, CVET is reportedly making arrangements to transfer her to Accra, where she is expected to undergo further questioning as investigations continue.

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As of the time of publication, no formal charges had been announced, and the enforcement team had not released an official statement detailing the specific offences being investigated. It also remains unclear when the suspect will be arraigned before a court.

No lawyer or representative for Rita Konadu has publicly commented on the matter.

The arrest has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing differing views on the enforcement action.

While some users have welcomed the move, arguing that abusive or defamatory online content should carry legal consequences, others have questioned whether such arrests could have implications for freedom of expression and public criticism of political leaders.

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Ghanaian authorities have repeatedly cautioned the public that online content considered defamatory, offensive or otherwise unlawful may attract criminal or civil sanctions under the country's laws.

The latest arrest is expected to reignite public discussion about the limits of online speech and how existing laws governing digital communication are enforced, particularly in cases involving senior public officials.

@republicmediagh The Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested 49-year-old Rita Konadu, alias “Mamaone,” with TikTok name the_onlymamaone1 at Juaben in the Ashanti Region over offensive and derogatory comments directed at President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in a TikTok post. She's being conveyed to Accra for further investigations and necessary action. Visit www.myrepubliconline.com #republiconline #ServingTheRepublic #cyberbullying ♬ original sound - RepublicMedia
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