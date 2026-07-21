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Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Ipswich Town from Leicester City on a 5-year deal

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:04 - 21 July 2026
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Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Ipswich Town from Leicester City on a 5-year deal
Ghana international Abdul Fatawu has completed a permanent move from Leicester City to Ipswich Town, signing a five-year contract until 2031.
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Ghana international Abdul Fatawu has completed a permanent transfer from Leicester City to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, signing a five-year contract that will keep him at Portman Road until June 2031.

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The 22-year-old winger joins Ipswich for an undisclosed fee, bringing an end to his three-year spell at Leicester City after establishing himself as one of the club's standout performers.

MUST READ: FIFA World Cup prize money: How much Spain, Argentina, Ghana and all 48 teams earned

Leicester City confirm Fatawu's departure

Leicester City confirmed the transfer in an official statement published on the club's website.

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"We can confirm that an agreement has been reached between Leicester City and Ipswich Town for the sale of Abdul Fatawu for an undisclosed fee, subject to league and international approval.

"The 22-year-old Ghana international initially joined us on loan from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the 2023/24 season before making the move permanent the following summer after an impressive campaign which saw us lift the Sky Bet Championship.

"He has made 100 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring a total of 16 goals.

"We would like to thank Abdul for his efforts over the last three seasons as he departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Leicester City."

READ ALSO: Ghana climbs 8 places in latest FIFA World Rankings, moves to 14th in Africa

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Impressive season earns Premier League move

Fatawu arrives at Ipswich after an outstanding 2025/26 season, during which he scored nine goals in 44 appearances for Leicester City across all competitions.

The Ghanaian winger also enhanced his growing reputation by featuring in all four of Ghana's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the Round of 32.

His performances for both club and country attracted interest before Ipswich secured his signature ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

From Steadfast FC to the Premier League

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Fatawu began his football journey with Steadfast FC in Ghana before enjoying a loan spell at Dreams FC, where his performances earned him a move to Portuguese giants Sporting CP in 2022.

He joined Leicester City on loan in August 2023 before making the move permanent a year later after helping the Foxes win the 2023/24 EFL Championship and secure promotion to the Premier League.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, Fatawu made 100 appearances, scoring 16 goals and establishing himself as one of the club's most exciting attacking players.

On the international stage, Fatawu has earned 32 caps for Ghana and has represented the Black Stars at both the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

He was also instrumental in Ghana's success at the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Satellites lifted the title and Fatawu was named the tournament's Player of the Tournament.

READ MORE: Anthony Taylor retires after refereeing 831 matches across a 20-year career

Fatawu joins Ipswich's pre-season preparations.

The Ghana international is expected to link up with his new teammates at Ipswich Town's pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain, as manager Gary O'Neil prepares his squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

Ipswich will be hoping Fatawu's pace, dribbling ability and creativity can strengthen their attacking options as they aim to establish themselves in the English top flight.

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