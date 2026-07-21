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Vinicius Junior stuns fans with new look after 2026 World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:34 - 21 July 2026
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Vinicius Junior stuns fans with new look after 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior has surprised fans with a new appearance after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports linking the Real Madrid winger to a cosmetic chin procedure.
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Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinícius Júnior has sparked widespread discussion on social media after unveiling a noticeably different appearance following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Brazilian winger shared a photo on his official Instagram account alongside his partner, with fans quickly pointing out changes to his facial appearance.

The new look comes after Vinicius represented Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, where the five-time champions were eliminated in the Round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

MUST READ: FIFA World Cup prize money: How much Spain, Argentina, Ghana and all 48 teams earned

A report claims Vinicius underwent a cosmetic procedure

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According to Brazilian outlet TMC, Vinicius underwent a non-surgical cosmetic procedure designed to reshape and better define his chin.

The report states that the treatment was carried out at a specialised cosmetic clinic in Goiânia, using modern facial contouring techniques intended to enhance the jawline while maintaining a natural appearance.

TMC noted that the procedure did not involve surgery, adding that such minimally invasive treatments have become increasingly popular among professional footballers and elite athletes.

The report further claims that the clinic implemented tight security protocols to protect the privacy of the Real Madrid forward during his visit.

The clinic reportedly imposed strict security measures

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According to TMC, staff members were prohibited from taking photographs, recording videos or sharing any information about Vinicius' appointment in an effort to keep the procedure confidential.

The reported measures were intended to prevent details of the visit from becoming public before the player chose to share his updated appearance.

Vinicius Junior has not publicly confirmed or denied the reports regarding the cosmetic procedure.

The 26-year-old remains one of the most high-profile footballers in the world and is expected to return to pre-season training with Real Madrid ahead of the new campaign after Brazil's early exit from the World Cup.

His latest appearance has generated widespread reactions online, with many supporters praising his new look while others speculated about the reason behind the noticeable facial changes.

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