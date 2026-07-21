NASPA suspends GHS60 allowance deduction after public backlash

NASPA has suspended its capacity building programme following concerns over GHS60 deductions from National Service allowances, after intervention by NSA management and public pressure.

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has suspended its Capacity Building Programme following widespread concerns from National Service Personnel over a GHS60 deduction from their monthly allowances.

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The suspension was announced by NASPA President Abdul Wahab Mohammed at a press conference on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after engagements with the management of the National Service Authority (NSA), feedback from personnel, and a directive from the Minister for Youth, Empowerment and Development, George Opare Addo. Mr Mohammed said the programme, in its current structure, would be halted immediately to allow for a full review.

The Capacity Building Programme, as currently structured, is hereby suspended with immediate effect, pending a comprehensive review of the programme for a decisive action to be taken, Mohammed said.

READ ALSO: Manasseh Azure joins calls for cancellation of GHS60 NASPA deduction from National Service allowances

He assured National Service Personnel that no further deductions would be made from their allowances in connection with the training initiative while the review process is ongoing.

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According to the NASPA President, the programme was introduced to provide National Service Personnel with practical and industry-relevant skills to improve their employability after completing their mandatory service.

To equip National Service Personnel with practical skills in areas such as coding, website development, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, project management, agricultural business and other industry-relevant fields.

He explained that the NASPA National Executive Council approved the initiative in December 2025 after identifying the need to support graduates facing difficulties transitioning into the job market.

READ ALSO: NASPA explains GHS60 deduction from National Service personnel allowances

NASPA initially proposed a monthly contribution of GH¢15, which would have amounted to about GH¢180 over the one-year national service period. However, the association later opted for a GH¢60 deduction to cover the cost of four months of training.

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Addressing the concerns, NASPA President Abdul Wahab Mohammed said the association had taken note of the feedback from personnel and remained committed to protecting their interests and welfare.

The association had earlier defended the deduction, stating that the GH¢60 charge was a NASPA initiative and not a programme introduced by the National Service Authority (NSA).

In a statement dated July 19, 2026, and signed by the NASPA Executive Committee, the association said the clarification was issued to address what it described as misinformation about the deduction and to provide clarity on the purpose, legality and expected benefits of the programme.