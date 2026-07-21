Manasseh Azure joins calls for cancellation of GHS60 NASPA deduction from National Service allowances
Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has joined growing calls for the cancellation of the GHS60 deduction from the allowances of National Service Personnel, describing the charge as inappropriate and urging the National Service Authority (NSA) to reverse it.
In a post shared on social media, Mr Azure called on the Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, to take immediate steps to refund the deducted amount, arguing that the allowances of service personnel are already inadequate.
He questioned the basis of the deduction and said many personnel were unaware of the NASPA Capacity Building Programme, which the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) says is being implemented in partnership with Zeus Atlas.
According to Mr Azure, it was unrealistic to impose a single training programme on more than 70,000 graduates with different academic backgrounds, career goals and professional interests.
If anything, it should be optional, so that those who need the training pay to attend. It cannot be compulsory, he stated
He further warned that the deduction should be halted to prevent what he described as another potential controversy involving the NSA, and urged the Authority’s management to be cautious about implementing future deductions proposed by NASPA executives.
NSA must not serve as the breeding ground for possible corruption and procurement deals, he added
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NASPA has maintained that the GHS60 deduction is not an initiative of the National Service Authority, but rather a decision by the association itself.
The association says the deduction is an initial payment toward its nationwide Capacity Building Programme, which began in February 2026.
The programme is intended to provide service personnel with practical skills training, career readiness support, professional development, certification, and other employability-focused interventions.
According to NASPA, the funds are meant to cover training facilitation, logistics, coordination, certification, and the continuation of the programme across all regions and districts. The association also says additional “mop-up” training sessions will be organised to ensure all personnel have the opportunity to participate.
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NASPA has acknowledged concerns from personnel and says it is exploring alternative funding sources, including donor support, so that future programmes may not require deductions from members’ allowances.
The controversy has triggered widespread debate among National Service Personnel, with many taking to social media to question the legality of the deduction and whether participation in the training should have been made optional.
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