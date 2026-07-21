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Wontumi’s spokesperson shares his final words before he was taken to Nsawam to begin 20-year sentence

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:08 - 21 July 2026
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Court admits video evidence in Wontumi trial as defence questions prosecution’s case
Wontumi’s spokesperson shares his final words before he was taken to Nsawam to begin 20-year sentence
Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Special Aide to Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has disclosed the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s final words before he was taken to Nsawam Prison to begin serving his 20-year jail sentence.
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The High Court's Criminal Division, presided over by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, on Monday, July 20, convicted Mr Antwi Boasiako on all six charges in a high-profile illegal mining (galamsey) case.

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The charges included assigning mineral rights without the required ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended.

Also Read: Chairman Wontumi's lawyer rejects 20-year sentence, describes court ruling as 'mind-boggling'

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional three-year prison term.

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Speaking on JoyNews on Tuesday, July 21, Dr Boakye-Danquah said the verdict came as a surprise, insisting the defence expected the judgment to be postponed because of pending legal applications.

Also Read: Social media explodes after Chairman Wontumi’s conviction and prison sentence

He said:

As law-abiding citizens, we always go with our lawyers and we always come out of court. We were very confident that the two motions filed by our lawyer would have been upheld by the judge.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah
Palgrave Boakye-Danquah
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He explained that one application challenged the constitutional interpretation of aspects of the case before the Supreme Court, while the other sought a stay of execution because the defence lawyer was out of the country and expected to return on Wednesday.

Also Read: How leading NPP and NDC members reacted to Chairman Wontumi’s 20-year prison sentence

He added:

We were not asking for the judgment not to come at all. We were asking that it be deferred until after Wednesday. Her Ladyship decided otherwise, which is why we are appealing.

Dr Boakye-Danquah also revealed what he described as Chairman Wontumi's final message before he was transported to prison.

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Also Read: Full list: Chairman Wontumi, Dennis Miracles and NPP members arrested on criminal charges

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.

He spoke with me and asked that we work hard to bring back the party and that we should keep him in prayers. He said he is going to be okay.

Meanwhile, the NPP has criticised the High Court's decision, arguing that the conviction was based on assumptions and inferences rather than evidence that met the legal threshold of proof beyond reasonable doubt. The party has indicated that it will challenge the ruling on appeal.

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