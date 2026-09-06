Messi achieves new goal and assist record for Inter Maimi

Lionel Messi has added another major record to his list of achievements, becoming Inter Miami’s all-time leader in both goals and assists.

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The Argentine superstar reached the milestone during a draw against Atlanta United on September 5 where he provided two assists in the 2-2 draw against Atlanta United taking his 2026 MLS total to 18 goals and 12 assists, 30 goal contributions. His spell with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club, which he joined in July 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi now has 98 goals and 54 assists assists in 111 appearances across all competitions.

Messi became Inter Miami’s all-time leading scorer in October 2024. He scored a hat-trick against New England Revolution on October 19, 2024, taking his total for the club to 33 goals and moving him past Leonardo Campana, who had 32 at the time.

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Before Campana, Gonzalo Higuaín had been the club's leading scorer with 29 goals.

In May 2026, Messi also made MLS history when he became the fastest player to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions.

He achieved the mark in only 64 MLS regular-season matches, recording 59 goals and 41 assists.

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