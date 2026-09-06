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Arsenal tipped to win 2026/27 Champions League; Top 10 contenders

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:00 - 06 September 2026
Why Arsenal will beat PSG and win the 2026 Champions League | Photo via Getty Images
Why Arsenal will beat PSG and win the 2026 Champions League | Photo via Getty Images
Opta's supercomputer names Arsenal as 21.2% favourites to win the 2026/27 Champions League, ahead of Bayern Munich, Man City, and defending champions PSG.
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Arsenal have been named as the favourites to win the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League by the Opta supercomputer, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a 21.2% chance of lifting the trophy.

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READ ALSO: Top 10 teams with the most difficult Champions League fixtures

According to Opta, it reached its prediction after running 10,000 simulations of the Champions League season. Bayern Munich are the second favourites at 19.9%, followed by Manchester City at 12% and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at 7.7%.

The Gunners reached the 2025/26 Champions League final, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Opta had Arsenal as the second favourites before last season’s campaign concluded.

Arsenal have also entered the new season as reigning Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years.

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READ ALSO: Ronaldo and Messi could play together in the same team for the first time ever - Reports

Their European rating was further strengthened by their record in last season's Champions League league phase, when they became the first team to win all eight of their league-phase matches. 

However, the Gunners have not been handed the easiest route. Their 2026/27 league-phase schedule is tougher than the one they faced last season, including an away fixture against Bayern Munich. 

The Champions League league phase begins on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 and the final is scheduled for June 5, 2027, at Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium.

READ ALSO: FIFA Presidents List: Full history from 1904 to Gianni Infantino

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Opta’s prediction tips Arsenal to win the champions league as the Gunners hope to turn last season's run to the final into the club's first-ever Champions League title.

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