7 out of 10 employees in Ghana want to resign from their jobs - MentaPulse Africa. (Image source: thehighstreetjournal)

7 out of 10 employees in Ghana want to resign from their jobs - MentaPulse Africa. (Image source: thehighstreetjournal)

7 out of 10 employees in Ghana want to resign from their jobs - MentaPulse Africa

Ghana’s talent retention crisis has reached a critical level, with seven out of 10 employees actively considering leaving their jobs, according to Executive Director of MentaPulse Africa and Ghana Health & Labour (GHL) Summit Convenor, Manuel Koranteng.

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In an interview with Pulse Ghana, Mr Koranteng said many workers are also considering leaving Ghana altogether because they do not see a clear path for career progression, while remuneration remains relatively low compared with opportunities available in other countries.

“Today, 7 out of 10 employees are actively looking to leave their jobs, many of these looking to leave the country altogether, because people do not see a clear path of progression within the space,” he said.

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He also pointed to weak workplace policies and inconsistent management practices as factors affecting employee retention.

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xecutive Director of MentaPulse Africa and Ghana Health & Labour (GHL) Summit Convenor, Manuel Koranteng

“Very few companies have properly laid-out workplace policies. There’s a lot of guesswork that surrounds our activities as employees. It’s almost as though it depends on the mood of whoever you are working for, which is a problem,” Mr Koranteng said.

According to him, dissatisfaction goes beyond salaries, with many workers struggling to find fulfilment in their jobs.

He said Ghana’s high levels of underemployment also contribute to the problem, particularly where workers are placed in positions for which they are overqualified.

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Mr Koranteng rejected the perception that Generation Z workers are simply unwilling to work hard or are too quick to quit. He attributed the trend partly to the expansion of global employment opportunities through the internet.

Gen Z in the workspace

He explained that workers can now search for and secure jobs in countries such as the UK, US and Canada without initially leaving Ghana, making international employment a realistic alternative when local opportunities do not meet their expectations.

He called for employers to become more deliberate about workplace culture, career development and employee welfare, alongside competitive compensation.

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He said organisations could retain more workers by providing regular training, improving skills, compensating overtime and ensuring employees are allowed to take their leave.

He also highlighted Employee Assistance Programmes as a way for companies to provide workers with practical and emotional support.

GHL Summit 2025

Mr Koranteng made the remarks ahead of the second annual GHL Summit, organised by MentaPulse Africa in partnership with the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The summit will be held from October 8–9, 2026, at the University of Ghana, Accra, under the theme, “Work and Wellness: Fixing Ghana’s Talent Retention Crisis.”

The event will bring together stakeholders from government, business, health, labour, academia and the wider workforce to develop practical responses to the country’s growing talent retention challenge.