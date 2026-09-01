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How to find a job after NSS: 10 easy steps if you are not retained

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 16:13 - 01 September 2026
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How to find a job after NSS: 10 easy steps if you are not retained
Not retained after NSS? Discover 10 actionable steps to take.
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  • Not being retained after NSS does not mean your career has stalled; start applying for jobs immediately and treat your NSS experience as valuable work experience.

  • Update your CV, build your LinkedIn profile, network with former supervisors and colleagues, and consider opportunities beyond your degree.

  • Improve your chances of getting hired by developing relevant skills, tailoring applications to each job and preparing well for interviews.

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Thinking about the next step after NSS especially when you are not retained? This month, another batch of graduates will complete their one-year mandatory National Service (NSS). 

Not being retained after NSS can feel discouraging, especially if you had hoped the organisation would offer you a permanent position. But the end of your national service does not have to mean the end of your career journey. In fact, the experience, skills and professional contacts you gained during your service can give you a head start.

1. Don’t wait for your NSS organisation to call you

If you were not retained, start applying immediately instead of spending months hoping something will change. Treat your NSS experience as your first work experience and use it to apply for similar roles elsewhere.

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2. Update your CV

Your CV should no longer look like that of someone with no work experience. Add your NSS role, responsibilities, projects you worked on and measurable achievements.

Instead of simply writing “Worked as an administrative assistant during NSS,” highlight what you actually did, such as handling records, assisting customers, preparing reports or supporting daily operations.

3. Use your NSS contacts

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One of the biggest benefits of NSS is the professional network you build.

Stay in touch with supervisors, colleagues and people you worked with. Let them know you are actively looking for opportunities. A former supervisor may know of an opening elsewhere or recommend you to another organisation.

READ ALSO: The pull-out method that nearly cost me my GH¢20,000-a-month job

4. Apply beyond your field of study

Your degree does not necessarily limit you to one job title.

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A graduate with a journalism background, for example, could explore communications, public relations, content creation, customer service, administration or social media roles, depending on their skills and experience.

READ ALSO: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore

5. Learn a skill employers are looking for

Use the period after NSS to strengthen your CV.

Depending on your career path, you could learn skills such as:

  • Data analysis

  • Digital marketing

  • Graphic design

  • Social media management

  • Microsoft Excel

  • Project management

  • Coding or web development

The goal is not to collect certificates but to develop skills you can actually demonstrate to an employer.

6. Make LinkedIn work for you

Create or update your LinkedIn profile with your education, NSS experience, skills and career interests.

Follow companies you want to work for and connect with professionals in your field. You can also use LinkedIn to find vacancies that may not appear on traditional job boards.

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7. Apply strategically, not randomly

Sending the same CV to 50 companies may not be as effective as tailoring your application to the jobs you actually want.

Read the job description carefully, identify the skills the employer wants and make sure your CV and cover letter show how your experience matches those requirements.

8. Consider internships and entry-level roles

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If you cannot immediately find a permanent position, do not automatically dismiss internships, graduate trainee programmes or contract roles.

A good opportunity can give you additional experience, professional contacts and a pathway into permanent employment.

READ ALSO: If you spend hours on your laptop every day, Read this

9. Prepare properly for interviews

Getting an interview is only half the battle.

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Be ready to explain what you learned during NSS, the responsibilities you handled, challenges you faced and why you want the new role.

Most importantly, never present not being retained as a failure. Focus on the experience you gained and how you are ready to take on greater responsibility.

READ ALSO: Global Mercy Is in Ghana: 7 things you need to know about the free surgeries

10. Give yourself a realistic timeline

Job hunting can take time, so create a routine. For example, set aside specific hours each day to search for vacancies, submit applications, improve your skills and network.

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The key is to remain active rather than waiting for the perfect job to appear.

Not being retained after NSS may feel like a setback, but it can also push you to explore opportunities you would never have considered. Your NSS placement was not necessarily the destination, it was your first step into the world of work.

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