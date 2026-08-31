5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore

Some cancer symptoms can look like ordinary health problems. Here are five warning signs you should pay attention to and when to see a doctor.

Cancer can sometimes cause subtle changes that are easy to dismiss as stress or a minor illness.

Unexplained weight loss, unusual bleeding, persistent lumps, lasting coughs and changes in bowel or bladder habits can be warning signs. .

These symptoms do not automatically mean cancer, but persistent or unexplained changes should be checked by a healthcare professional.

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Cancer does not always announce itself with severe pain or dramatic symptoms.

Sometimes, the first signs can be changes that seem ordinary losing weight without trying, developing a lump, having a cough that refuses to go away or noticing blood where it shouldn't be.

And because these symptoms can also be caused by many other conditions, it is easy to dismiss them.

But that is exactly why paying attention to your body matters.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) says detecting cancer early can improve the chances of successful treatment.

Here are five warning signs worth taking seriously.

1. Unexplained weight loss

Weight Loss

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If you are losing weight without changing your diet, exercising more or intentionally trying to slim down, don't simply celebrate the smaller number on the scale.

Unexplained weight loss can sometimes be associated with cancer, particularly cancers affecting the digestive system, lungs, pancreas and liver.

It can, however, have many other causes, so losing weight does not automatically mean you have cancer.

The important thing is to find out why it is happening.

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2. A lump or unusual swelling

Finding a lump somewhere on your body can be frightening, but not every lump is cancerous.

Still, a new or unusual lump in the breast, neck, armpit, groin or another part of the body should not simply be ignored.

The National Cancer Institute lists lumps and swelling among possible symptoms of cancer, while WHO also identifies breast and other body lumps as warning signs that may require medical attention.

If you notice a lump that persists, grows or changes, get it checked.

3. Unusual bleeding

Rectal bleeding and abdominal pain were the most common signs of colon cancer in younger people in a study.LaylaBird/ Getty Images

Blood where you don't expect to see it deserves attention.

This could include blood in your urine or stool, coughing up blood, unusual vaginal bleeding or unexplained bleeding from another part of the body.

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WHO identifies unusual bleeding or discharge as one of the warning signs that can occur with cancer.

Again, there are many non-cancerous causes of bleeding. But don't assume it will simply disappear.

4. A cough or hoarse voice that won't go away

Cough [VistaCreate]

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A cough is common, especially during infections.

But when a cough or hoarseness persists and doesn't improve, it is worth getting checked.

The National Cancer Institute lists a cough or hoarseness that does not go away among possible cancer symptoms, while WHO's African regional office also highlights a persistent cough, voice changes and coughing up blood as warning signs.

The key word here is persistent.

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5. Changes in your bowel or bladder habits

Have your bathroom habits suddenly changed and stayed that way?

Persistent constipation or diarrhoea, blood in your stool, difficulty urinating, pain when urinating or blood in your urine can sometimes be warning signs of cancer.

These symptoms can also result from infections, diet, medications and other health conditions.

But if a change is unusual for you and doesn't settle, speak to a healthcare professional.

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Don't panic — but don't ignore your body

Having one of these symptoms does not mean you have cancer.

In fact, the National Cancer Institute points out that cancer symptoms are often caused by illnesses, injuries, benign tumours or other conditions.

The point is not to diagnose yourself on Google.

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It is to notice when something in your body has changed and get the right medical advice instead of ignoring it for months.

And remember, some cancers may have no symptoms in their early stages, which is why appropriate screening is also important for certain cancers and age or risk groups.