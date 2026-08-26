Eating too much fried food? Doctor explains how your diet could raise your stroke risk

Dr Thomas Agbemaple warns that high-fat fried foods increase cholesterol and stroke risk. Learn 7 simple lifestyle tips to protect your heart health.

If fried chicken, chips, fried rice, jollof or other oily foods regularly make it onto your plate, it may be time to take a closer look at how often you eat them.

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A Senior Physician Specialist at the 37 Military Hospital, Dr Thomas Agbemaple, has warned that unhealthy dietary habits, particularly diets high in fats and oils, can contribute to the buildup of cholesterol in the arteries and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, including stroke.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 26, Dr Agbemaple urged Ghanaians to pay greater attention to what they eat, stressing that prevention should be an important part of protecting against stroke.

READ ALSO: 5 African countries with their own versions of fufu

Why is your diet important when it comes to stroke?

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According to Dr Agbemaple, about eight in 10 stroke cases are ischaemic strokes, which occur when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked.

He explained that cholesterol can accumulate in the walls of blood vessels over time, narrowing the arteries and potentially contributing to blockages.

He linked this partly to dietary habits, particularly the frequent consumption of foods containing high amounts of unhealthy fats. “We eat a lot of fried foods,” he said.

He also pointed to the increasing popularity of diets containing large amounts of oil and fried foods as a concern.

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However, it is important to remember that stroke has multiple risk factors. Diet is only one part of the picture, alongside conditions and behaviours such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol consumption.

Dr Agbemaple explained that strokes generally fall into two major categories:

1. Ischaemic stroke: This happens when a blood vessel supplying the brain becomes blocked, reducing or cutting off blood flow to part of the brain. It is the most common type of stroke.

2. Haemorrhagic stroke: This occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds into or around the brain.

Although the two types have different causes, both are medical emergencies and require immediate treatment.

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Dr Agbemaple encouraged Ghanaians to reduce their reliance on fried foods and choose healthier cooking methods more often.

Changing our diet, by de-emphasising fried foods, you know, jollof here, fried rice, potato chips, and the typical Western diet, we will be making a lot of headway in reducing the incidence of cholesterol deposition in the walls of our arteries and, therefore, making it very, very unlikely that one will become a victim of stroke

Dr Agbemaple stressed that preventing stroke should be given greater attention than treating it after it occurs. He said excessive consumption of unhealthy fats, together with high blood pressure, contributes significantly to cholesterol buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of both stroke and heart attacks.

7 simple ways to make your diet more heart-friendly

1. Cut back on frequent fried meals

Fried foods can be high in calories and unhealthy fats, particularly depending on the type and amount of oil used.

You don't have to eliminate them completely, but consider making them an occasional rather than everyday choice.

2. Choose healthier cooking methods

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Try grilling, steaming, boiling, baking or roasting more often instead of deep-frying.

Small changes in preparation can make a difference to your overall eating pattern.

3. Eat more vegetables and fruits

Vegetables and fruits provide fibre and a range of vitamins and minerals and can form an important part of a heart-healthy diet. Try adding vegetables to meals rather than treating them as an afterthought.

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4. Be mindful of portion sizes

Even nutritious foods can contribute to excessive calorie intake when eaten in very large portions.

Pay attention to how much you put on your plate and how frequently you go back for more.

5. Don't ignore your blood pressure

High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for stroke and often has no obvious symptoms.

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Regularly checking your blood pressure can help you know where you stand and seek medical advice when necessary.

6. Stay physically active

Your heart and blood vessels benefit from regular physical activity.

You don't necessarily need an expensive gym membership. Walking, dancing, cycling and other activities that get you moving can all contribute to a more active lifestyle.

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7. Don't wait until something goes wrong

A healthy lifestyle is easier to maintain when it becomes part of your routine rather than something you start only after receiving a worrying diagnosis.

You don't have to completely change your diet overnight. Start with realistic changes: eat fried foods less often, include more vegetables and fruits, stay active and keep track of important health measures such as blood pressure.