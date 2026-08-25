Gen Z slang dictionary: 25 words and acronyms you should know
You've probably heard your daughter or son and most Gen Zs say words you have never heard before. Or you found yourself scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, X or WhatsApp and suddenly realised you have no idea what everyone is saying, welcome to the internet's ever-changing language.
Internet language changes almost as quickly as the platforms themselves. One minute everyone is saying “YOLO”, and the next you're seeing “delulu”, “rizz”, “aura” or “brain rot” everywhere.
Some terms have been around for years, while others have moved from social media into everyday conversations.
So, how many of these do you actually know? Welcome to the Internet dictionary.
1. GOAT
Meaning: Greatest Of All Time. Used when describing someone considered the best in their field.
2. FOMO
Meaning: Fear Of Missing Out. That feeling you get when everyone seems to be having fun without you.
3. IYKYK
Meaning: If You Know, You Know. Usually used when something has an inside meaning that only certain people will understand.
4. POV
Meaning: Point Of View. Popularised through social media videos, especially TikTok.
5. NGL
Meaning: Not Gonna Lie. Used before saying something honestly.
6. TBH
Meaning: To Be Honest. Another way of signalling that you're about to give your honest opinion.
7. FR
Meaning: For Real. Used to agree with someone or emphasise that you're being serious.
8. TL;DR
Meaning: Too Long; Didn't Read. Often used to give a short summary of a lengthy post or article.
9. ICYMI
Meaning: In Case You Missed It. Commonly used when reposting or highlighting something people may not have seen.
10. GRWM
Meaning: Get Ready With Me. A hugely popular social-media format where creators film themselves getting dressed, doing their makeup or preparing for an event.
11. OOTD
Meaning: Outfit Of The Day. Usually posted alongside a photo or video showing what someone is wearing.
12. AFK
Meaning: Away From Keyboard. Originally popular in gaming and online chat, it simply means someone is temporarily away.
13. No Cap
Meaning: No lie / I'm telling the truth.
14. Cap
Meaning: A lie or something untrue. Example: “You said you weren't going to eat the cake. That's cap.”
15. Flex
Meaning: To show off something.
16. Stan
Meaning: An extremely devoted fan. Example: “I stan this artiste.”
17. Viral
Meaning: Content that spreads rapidly online and attracts widespread attention.
18. Delulu
Meaning: A playful shortened form of “delusional.” It's often used humorously when someone has unrealistic expectations, particularly about relationships or celebrities.
19. Rizz
Meaning: Charm or the ability to attract or flirt with someone. The word became so popular that “rizz” was named Oxford's Word of the Year in 2023.
20. Aura
Meaning: A person's perceived presence, coolness or charisma. You'll often see people talking about someone gaining or losing “aura points.”
21. Sus
Meaning: Suspicious.
22. W / L
W: Win or something positive. L: Loss or something embarrassing/negative.
23. Ate
Meaning: Someone did something exceptionally well.
You may also see “ate and left no crumbs” for emphasis.
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24. Brain rot
Meaning: A humorous term for excessive consumption of low-value or highly repetitive online content, or the perceived mental effect of spending too much time consuming it.
It became particularly prominent in discussions about Gen Z and Gen Alpha internet culture.
25. Touch grass
Meaning: Take a break from the internet and spend some time in the real world.
It's usually said jokingly when someone appears to be spending too much time online.
But here's the fun part…
Internet slang doesn't stay on the internet anymore.
Words that started as memes, gaming expressions or social-media shorthand increasingly find their way into WhatsApp conversations, school, workplaces and everyday speech.
The language keeps changing, which means today's slang can easily become tomorrow's outdated expression.
How many did you know?
If you knew most of these terms, congratulations, you speak internet.
If several left you confused, don't worry. There's a good chance the internet will introduce you to another batch of slang before the year is over.
Which internet slang did we miss?
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