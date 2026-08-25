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Gen Z slang dictionary: 25 words and acronyms you should know

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:14 - 25 August 2026
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Do you speak internet? 25 Slang words and acronyms in Gen Z dictionary
Decode 25 trending internet slang words and acronyms. Learn the meanings of popular terms like rizz, delulu, brain rot, aura, and POV.
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You've probably heard your daughter or son and most Gen Zs say words you have never heard before. Or you found yourself scrolling through TikTok, Instagram, X or WhatsApp and suddenly realised you have no idea what everyone is saying, welcome to the internet's ever-changing language.

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Internet language changes almost as quickly as the platforms themselves. One minute everyone is saying “YOLO”, and the next you're seeing “delulu”, “rizz”, “aura” or “brain rot” everywhere.

Some terms have been around for years, while others have moved from social media into everyday conversations.

So, how many of these do you actually know? Welcome to the Internet dictionary.

READ ALSO: 9 fascinating facts you probably didn't know about your fingerprints

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1. GOAT

Meaning: Greatest Of All Time. Used when describing someone considered the best in their field.

2. FOMO

Meaning: Fear Of Missing Out. That feeling you get when everyone seems to be having fun without you.

3. IYKYK

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Meaning: If You Know, You Know. Usually used when something has an inside meaning that only certain people will understand.

READ ALSO: 6 dream destination wedding locations for your special day

4. POV

Meaning: Point Of View. Popularised through social media videos, especially TikTok.

5. NGL

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Meaning: Not Gonna Lie. Used before saying something honestly.

6. TBH

Meaning: To Be Honest. Another way of signalling that you're about to give your honest opinion.

READ ALSO: If you spend hours on your laptop every day, Read this

7. FR

Meaning: For Real. Used to agree with someone or emphasise that you're being serious.

8. TL;DR

Meaning: Too Long; Didn't Read. Often used to give a short summary of a lengthy post or article.

9. ICYMI

Meaning: In Case You Missed It. Commonly used when reposting or highlighting something people may not have seen.

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10. GRWM

Meaning: Get Ready With Me. A hugely popular social-media format where creators film themselves getting dressed, doing their makeup or preparing for an event.

11. OOTD

Meaning: Outfit Of The Day. Usually posted alongside a photo or video showing what someone is wearing.

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12. AFK

Meaning: Away From Keyboard. Originally popular in gaming and online chat, it simply means someone is temporarily away.

13. No Cap

Meaning: No lie / I'm telling the truth.

READ ALSO: 10 African countries that get surprisingly cold

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14. Cap

Meaning: A lie or something untrue. Example: “You said you weren't going to eat the cake. That's cap.”

15. Flex

Meaning: To show off something.

16. Stan

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Meaning: An extremely devoted fan. Example: “I stan this artiste.”

17. Viral

Meaning: Content that spreads rapidly online and attracts widespread attention.

READ ALSO: Expiry Date vs Best Before in Ghana: What food labels mean and what you must do

18. Delulu

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Meaning: A playful shortened form of “delusional.” It's often used humorously when someone has unrealistic expectations, particularly about relationships or celebrities.

19. Rizz

Meaning: Charm or the ability to attract or flirt with someone. The word became so popular that “rizz” was named Oxford's Word of the Year in 2023.

20. Aura

Meaning: A person's perceived presence, coolness or charisma. You'll often see people talking about someone gaining or losing “aura points.”

21. Sus

Meaning: Suspicious.

22. W / L

W: Win or something positive. L: Loss or something embarrassing/negative.

23. Ate

Meaning: Someone did something exceptionally well.

You may also see “ate and left no crumbs” for emphasis.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian influencer Yaa Bitha opens up about health journey, 8 surgeries and lifelong condition

24. Brain rot

Meaning: A humorous term for excessive consumption of low-value or highly repetitive online content, or the perceived mental effect of spending too much time consuming it.

It became particularly prominent in discussions about Gen Z and Gen Alpha internet culture.

25. Touch grass

Meaning: Take a break from the internet and spend some time in the real world.

It's usually said jokingly when someone appears to be spending too much time online.

But here's the fun part…

Internet slang doesn't stay on the internet anymore.

Words that started as memes, gaming expressions or social-media shorthand increasingly find their way into WhatsApp conversations, school, workplaces and everyday speech.

The language keeps changing, which means today's slang can easily become tomorrow's outdated expression.

How many did you know?

If you knew most of these terms, congratulations, you speak internet.

If several left you confused, don't worry. There's a good chance the internet will introduce you to another batch of slang before the year is over.

Which internet slang did we miss?

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