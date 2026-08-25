‘I’ve frozen some of my eggs’ – Tiwa Savage opens up about plans for more children

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she has preserved some of her eggs as she considers having more children in the future.

Tiwa Savage has revealed that she has frozen some of her eggs as she hopes to keep the option of having more children open in the future.

The Nigerian singer encouraged women to consider egg freezing, saying fertility preservation became important to her after seeing two friends experience different reproductive challenges.

Tiwa also criticised the high cost of egg freezing, calling for the procedure to become more affordable and accessible to women.

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The award-winning singer, who is already a mother, said the decision was motivated by her desire to keep her options open when it comes to expanding her family.

In a video shared on social media, Tiwa encouraged women to learn more about fertility preservation, suggesting that they consider egg freezing from the age of 30.

She said;

I do want more kids, but I've frozen some of my eggs. I actually want to say I would advise women that once they hit 30 to do that

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Tiwa explained that she became more conscious of fertility preservation after learning about the limited number of eggs women have and how fertility can change with age.

She noted;

A lot of people don't know that we were born with a certain amount,

Tiwa Savage at the Coronation concert [Gettyimages]

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The singer said the experiences of two close friends also influenced her decision.

According to Tiwa, one of her friends later wanted to have children but encountered difficulties conceiving and subsequently regretted not preserving her eggs earlier.

She recounted.

I have two friends. One of them now wants to have kids and I think it didn't work out. Now she wishes she had reserved and frozen her eggs

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She also shared the experience of another friend who preserved her eggs before being diagnosed with cancer.

Tiwa said her friend subsequently underwent chemotherapy but had preserved reproductive options because her eggs had been frozen beforehand.

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She stated;

The other friend who had frozen her eggs and then she ended up finding out that she had cancer. She had to go through chemo, but thankfully, she had frozen her eggs. If she hadn't, she wouldn't be able to have kids

While advocating for greater awareness of egg freezing, Tiwa also raised concerns about the financial burden associated with the procedure.

She argued that the cost should be reduced to make fertility preservation accessible to more women who may want to consider the option.

She added;

I hate that it's so expensive and I don't think it should be expensive. I think it should be affordable so that many women could afford it

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Tiwa’s comments have sparked conversations about fertility preservation, the impact of age on reproductive choices and the financial barriers that can prevent women from accessing such services.