'Take a serious look at Lil Win’s wealth' – Analyst urges EOCO, FIC to probe his finances

A self-described criminal intelligence analyst, Kofi Nunoo-Mensah, has called on Ghana’s financial crime authorities to scrutinise the financial activities and alleged unexplained wealth of popular Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Criminal intelligence analyst Kofi Nunoo-Mensah has called on EOCO and the FIC to scrutinise Lil Win’s financial activities and alleged unexplained wealth.

Nunoo-Mensah stressed that the call is not an accusation of wrongdoing, saying any review should establish whether the actor’s wealth is legitimate or if financial irregularities exist.

Neither EOCO nor the FIC had publicly responded to the call at the time of publication, while no evidence of financial misconduct by Lil Win was presented.

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Nunoo-Mensah made the call in a statement issued on Monday, August 24, 2026, directed at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

While raising concerns about the actor’s finances, he stressed that questions surrounding unexplained wealth do not, on their own, amount to evidence of criminal conduct.

He called for any potential review to focus on establishing the facts rather than presuming wrongdoing.

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Nunoo-Mensah stated;

It is time for the FIC and EOCO to take a serious look at unexplained wealth and financial activities involving Kwadwo Nkansah

He further argued that an investigation, if undertaken, should determine whether the wealth in question has legitimate sources or whether there are financial irregularities that require legal action.

He added;

If the wealth is legitimate, let the investigation establish it. If there are financial irregularities, the law must take its course

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Nunoo-Mensah also called for equal treatment in financial investigations, arguing that public figures should not be exempt from scrutiny.

He said;

Ghana deserves transparency, accountability and equal application of the law

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Roles of EOCO and FIC

EOCO is responsible for investigating and prosecuting economic and organised financial crimes in Ghana, while the FIC receives, analyses and disseminates financial intelligence relating to suspected money laundering and other financial offences.

The two institutions play important roles in the country's efforts to detect and combat financial crime.

However, Nunoo-Mensah’s statement does not amount to a formal criminal complaint or constitute an established allegation of wrongdoing against Lil Win.

No evidence proving financial misconduct by the actor was presented in the statement, and neither EOCO nor the FIC had publicly responded to the call at the time of publication.

Lil Win has enjoyed a long career in Ghana’s Kumawood movie industry, gaining recognition as an actor, comedian and entertainer.

Any investigation by the relevant authorities would have to establish the facts and follow due process, while respecting the presumption of innocence.

At this stage, the call for scrutiny remains a request from Nunoo-Mensah and should not be interpreted as evidence that Lil Win has committed any financial offence.