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Cedi weakens slightly against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for August 25

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:11 - 25 August 2026
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A street vendor counts Ghanaian cedi currency banknotes.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg
A street vendor counts Ghanaian cedi currency banknotes.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg
The Ghana cedi has recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rate update for Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
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  • The cedi has weakened slightly against the dollar, pound and euro in the latest BoG rates.

  • The dollar is buying at GH¢11.1194 and selling at GH¢11.1306.

  • The pound is buying at GH¢15.1591, while the euro is buying at GH¢12.9732.

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The central bank’s daily rates show the US dollar buying at GH¢11.1194 and selling at GH¢11.1306.

The pound sterling is buying at GH¢15.1591 and selling at GH¢15.1754, while the euro is quoted at GH¢12.9732 to buy and GH¢12.9860 to sell.

The rates are based on average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rates: Latest BoG exchange rates for August 21

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Compared with the previous update, the cedi has come under slight pressure against the dollar. The latest figures push the dollar above the GH¢11.11 level on the buying side and GH¢11.13 on the selling side, indicating a modest increase in the amount of cedis required to purchase the US currency.

British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound
British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound

The latest rates also keep the pound firmly above GH¢15, while the euro remains just below GH¢13 on the buying side.

The movement comes amid renewed pressure on the cedi in the foreign exchange market. Reuters reported last week that increased demand for US dollars from corporate and offshore investors had contributed to renewed pressure on Ghana’s currency.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 19

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For businesses and individuals making foreign currency payments, the latest movement means slightly higher cedi costs when purchasing dollars, pounds or euros through the interbank market.

The BoG’s daily exchange rates serve as reference rates for foreign exchange transactions, although actual rates offered by commercial banks and forex bureaux may vary.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest Bank of Ghana rates for August 18

BoG exchange rates for Tuesday, August 25, 2026:

BoG exchange rates for Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
BoG exchange rates for Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
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