Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 19

The Ghana cedi has come under renewed pressure against the US dollar, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) rates showing the dollar selling at GH¢11.0505 on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The cedi has weakened slightly, with the US dollar selling at GH¢11.0505 on August 19, up from GH¢11.0055.

The pound and euro also strengthened against the cedi.

Despite the latest pressure, the cedi remains 5.62% stronger against the dollar year-to-date.

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The latest figures follow a period of strong gains by the cedi earlier in August, when increased foreign exchange supply helped push the dollar below the GH¢11 mark on parts of the interbank market.

According to the BoG's daily exchange rates, the US dollar is buying at GH¢11.0395 and selling at GH¢11.0505.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

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The rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, August 18.

The latest movement represents an increase from Tuesday's dollar selling rate of GH¢11.0055. This means the dollar has risen by GH¢0.045 against the cedi in the latest update.

The British pound has also gained ground against the Ghanaian currency.

The pound is buying at GH¢14.9475 and selling at GH¢14.9635, compared with Tuesday's selling rate of GH¢14.9235.

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The euro is similarly trading higher, with a buying rate of GH¢12.7832 and a selling rate of GH¢12.7959. On Tuesday, the euro was selling at GH¢12.7529.

Cedi remains stronger in 2026

Ghana cedi

Despite the latest daily movement, the cedi's broader performance against the dollar remains positive.

Data from African Markets shows the cedi is trading with a daily decline of 0.09% but a 5.62% gain year-to-date.

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The year-to-date figure means the cedi remains significantly stronger against the dollar compared with where it started 2026, despite the short-term fluctuations recorded in recent sessions.

The performance places the cedi among Africa's better-performing currencies so far this year. The figures show it has gained more than several major regional currencies, including the CFA franc, Kenyan shilling and Moroccan dirham.

The cedi's 5.62% year-to-date appreciation also puts it ahead of the South African rand, which was down 2.05%, and the Nigerian naira, which had declined 6.28% over the same period.

Nigerian Naira

The comparison highlights the difference between the cedi's recent daily movement and its broader performance. While the currency has weakened slightly in the latest session, it has retained a sizeable gain against the US dollar since the beginning of the year.

For businesses and consumers, movements in the exchange rate remain important because changes in the value of the cedi can influence the cost of imported goods, foreign travel, international payments and other dollar-linked transactions.

The latest figures will therefore be closely watched by businesses, investors and consumers as the market assesses whether the cedi can sustain its gains for the rest of the year.