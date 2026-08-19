Jamal Musiala collapses again as Bayern star reveals 'neurological disorder' diagnosis

Jamal Musiala had to be helped off the pitch eight minutes after coming on as a substitute on Tuesday | Photo via Getty Images

Jamal Musiala had to be helped off the pitch eight minutes after coming on as a substitute on Tuesday | Photo via Getty Images

Jamal Musiala has revealed he is dealing with a neurological disorder after collapsing again during Bayern Munich’s preseason friendly against Heidenheim.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala has revealed that he is dealing with a neurological condition after collapsing during a preseason friendly against Heidenheim on Tuesday.

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The 23-year-old Germany international was forced off shortly after coming on as a second-half substitute, with players from both teams forming a circle around him as he received medical attention.

Musiala was later helped from the pitch after appearing to struggle following the incident.

The collapse came just three days after a similar episode during Bayern Munich's friendly against RB Leipzig, raising concerns about the midfielder's condition ahead of the new season.

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Musiala reveals the diagnosis

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala during the 2026 German Cup final victory over Stuttgart Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala during the 2026 German Cup final victory over Stuttgart © John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Following Tuesday's match, Musiala addressed the situation in a post on Instagram, explaining that doctors had diagnosed him with temporary “but easily treatable absence seizures” linked to a neurological problem.

“These can lead to the moments that happened recently, such as against Leipzig or even now in Heidenheim,” Musiala wrote.

Absence seizures are episodes that can cause a temporary loss of awareness, although Musiala stressed that his condition is being managed with specialist medical care.

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He also sought to reassure fans that he remains optimistic about his recovery.

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Musiala says there is no additional health risk

Musiala said he is receiving excellent medical treatment and remains confident about his recovery.

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“The important thing is that there is no additional health risk,” he wrote.

The Bayern midfielder added that he is working closely with neurological specialists and has chosen to maintain his normal routine while undergoing treatment.

“In close coordination and regular communication with experts, it has been my personal wish to face the challenge and, with the endorsement of the neurological specialists, to devote myself to what helps me most in recovery: to simply live my everyday life and keep up with my passion of playing football,” Musiala added.

His comments provide some reassurance following two concerning incidents within a short period during Bayern's preseason preparations.

Bayern provides a brief update after the incident

FC Bayern

Bayern Munich offered limited details about the incident in their official report of the Heidenheim friendly.

“There was a setback when Jamal Musiala had to be subbed off with a knock minutes after coming on,” the German champions said.

Musiala's subsequent explanation has provided further context about what happened on the pitch and the medical issue he is currently managing.

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The midfielder's health will now be closely monitored as Bayern prepare for the start of the new campaign.

Musiala faces an uncertain return timeline

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala during the 2026 German Cup final victory over Stuttgart Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala during the 2026 German Cup final victory over Stuttgart © John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Bayern Munich are scheduled to face Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Saturday, traditionally regarded as the curtain-raiser for the new Bundesliga season.

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It remains unclear whether Musiala will be available for the fixture as he continues his recovery and works with medical specialists.

The Germany international remains an important player for Bayern, having established himself as one of the club's leading attacking midfielders.

For now, Musiala's priority is his health, with the player emphasising that he remains optimistic and is receiving appropriate medical care.