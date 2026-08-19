Hearts of Oak free to register new players as FIFA lifts ban after Hiddink settlement

Hearts of Oak free to register new players as FIFA lifts ban after Hiddink settlement

Hearts of Oak free to register new players as FIFA lifts ban after Hiddink settlement

Hearts of Oak can now register new players after FIFA lifted their registration ban following the full settlement of their dispute with Rene Hiddink.

Hearts of Oak have confirmed that FIFA has lifted the club’s registration ban after the Ghanaian giants settled their financial dispute with former technical director Rene Hiddink.

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Hearts of Oak settle Rene Hiddink dispute and have FIFA ban lifted.

Club can now register new players.

Phobians prepare for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians announced on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, that FIFA had formally closed the case after the outstanding amount owed to the Dutch coach was fully paid.

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The development clears the way for Hearts of Oak to register new players and complete their transfer activities ahead of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season.

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Hiddink previously secured a favourable ruling from FIFA after Hearts terminated his three-year contract before its expiration without settling the remaining amount owed to him.

FIFA subsequently ordered Hearts of Oak to pay Hiddink $150,000 and imposed a registration ban on the club until the financial obligation was resolved.

Following the ruling, Hearts approached Hiddink's representatives in an attempt to reach a settlement. However, his legal representative, David Winnie, told Akoma FM that the former technical director rejected the proposal and insisted that the club comply with FIFA's ruling.

“The only thing Rene is interested in now is being paid the remaining sum on his contract as ordered by FIFA,” Winnie said.

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Hearts have now confirmed that the full amount has been paid and that Hiddink has acknowledged receipt, bringing the dispute to an end.

In a statement, Hearts of Oak welcomed the resolution and said the club had acted in good faith throughout the dispute.

“The Club is pleased that the matter has now been brought to a conclusion and wishes to reaffirm that it acted in good faith throughout the process, with the objective of reaching a responsible and amicable resolution,” the Club said.

With FIFA's registration ban lifted, Hearts can now officially register their new signings and continue strengthening their squad ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign.

The resolution comes at a crucial stage of Hearts of Oak's preparations for the new season.

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The Phobians are set to begin the campaign under head coach Nebojsa Kapor, with the club expected to use the remaining period of the transfer window to finalise their squad.

Hearts will also face arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup on August 28 as part of their preparations for the 2026/27 season.

The lifting of the FIFA registration ban gives Hearts greater flexibility to complete their recruitment plans and strengthens their position ahead of the new league campaign.