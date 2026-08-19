Ebusua Dwarfs beat Semper Fi to win 2026 DOL Super Cup
Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs have won the 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup after beating Semper Fi FC 5-4 on penalties at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.
The final ended 1-1 after 90 minutes before Ebusua Dwarfs kept their composure in the shootout to claim the trophy for the first time in the club’s history.
Semper Fi FC started strongly and took the lead in the 28th minute through Francis Eshun.
Eshun found the back of the net with a well-taken free kick to score his second goal of the competition.
Semper Fi maintained control for much of the first half and continued to dominate the early stages after the break.
Ebusua Dwarfs responded just three minutes into the second half, scoring in the 48th minute to level the game.
The Cape Coast side capitalised on a loose ball inside the penalty area following a cross to make it 1-1.
The equaliser transformed the game into an end-to-end contest, with both teams creating chances as they searched for a winning goal.
However, neither side could find the decisive breakthrough before referee Angelous Akurugu brought the match to an end after 90+4 minutes.
With the score level after regulation time, the 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup final went to a penalty shootout.
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Ebusua Dwarfs showed remarkable composure from the spot, converting all five of their penalties to secure a 5-4 victory over Semper Fi FC.
The result handed Ebusua Dwarfs their first X1 DOL Super Cup title, marking a historic achievement for the Cape Coast club.