Senegal appoints ex-Arsenal captain, Patrick Vieira as new head coach amid legal battle with Pape Thiaw

Patrick Vieira has been appointed Senegal’s new head coach, taking charge with immediate effect as the Teranga Lions prepare for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Patrick Vieira has been appointed the new head coach of Senegal with immediate effect.

The former France and Arsenal midfielder replaces Pape Thiaw, who left after Senegal’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Vieira’s first major task will be preparing Senegal for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

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Former France international and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira has been appointed the new head coach of Senegal, making this his first job as a national team coach.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed Vieira's appointment on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, as he takes over from Pape Thiaw, who left the position following Senegal's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Pape Bouna Thiaw

Former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw is demanding $745,000 from the Senegal Football Federation. The amount reportedly covers unpaid salaries and other financial obligations, including bonuses, housing allowances, travel expenses and bonuses linked to Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations success and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vieira, who was born in Dakar, will take charge of the Teranga Lions with immediate effect as Senegal prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which begin in September.

The 50-year-old brings considerable experience from European football. He has previously managed New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and Genoa.

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His appointment comes after the FSF decided to part ways with Thiaw and his technical staff following Senegal's World Cup campaign. Senegal lost their opening two group matches to France and Norway before recovering to reach the knockout stage, where they surrendered a 2-0 lead against Belgium and eventually lost 3-2.

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The FSF said the decision to remove Thiaw followed an assessment that the team's World Cup results had fallen below expectations. The federation had announced the start of a process to end Thiaw's tenure on July 12.

Vieira now takes charge of a team that won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The next focus for him will be to prepare Senegal for the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign and begin shaping the team for the tournament in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.