FIFA imposes ban on Karela United over unpaid debt to former player Sana Camara
FIFA has banned Karela United from registering new players over an unpaid financial obligation to Sana Camara.
The ban covers both local and international player registrations and can last for up to three transfer windows.
Karela can have the ban lifted by settling the amount owed under FIFA's decision.
Karela United have been banned by FIFA from registering new players after the Ghanaian club failed to settle a financial obligation owed to former player Sana Camara.
In a communication to the parties involved, on August 17, FIFA said the ban had been imposed because Karela United had not complied with an earlier decision ordering the club to meet its financial obligation to Camara.
“It appears that, despite the Decision, Karela United FC (the Respondent) has not yet complied with its financial obligations towards Sana Camara,” FIFA said.
“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally and nationally has been implemented by FIFA on the Respondent,” it said.
The ban will affect both international and domestic player registrations.
FIFA said the sanction will remain in place until the amount owed is paid, subject to a maximum of three consecutive registration periods.
“The registration ban will remain active until the amount due is paid and for a maximum duration of up to three entire and consecutive registration periods,” it said.
The world football governing body has also instructed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to enforce the ban at the national level if it has not already done so.
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“Lastly, the Ghana Football Association is requested to immediately implement on the Respondent a ban from registering new players at national level, if not done yet,“ it said.
What the ban means for Karela
Due to this ban, Karela United cannot register new players while the ban is active. This means the club could face difficulties strengthening its squad during an applicable transfer window.
FIFA explains that the registration ban prevents the club from registering new players, whether at international or national level, and can only be lifted once the sanction has been served or the required conditions, such as payment of the outstanding amount, have been fulfilled.