GFA approves 14 venues for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League: See list

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved 14 venues for use in the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League after the facilities were inspected and cleared by the GFA Club Licensing Department.

The GFA has approved 14 venues for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League after inspections by its Club Licensing Department.

The new season is scheduled to start September 4–7, 2026, with the 30-week campaign ending in May 2027.

Most matches will be played at weekends, while midweek dates will be used mainly for outstanding fixtures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The approval, confirmed as of August 17, 2026, comes as clubs finalise preparations for the new league season, which is scheduled to begin over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026.

The approved venues include some of the country's major football grounds, alongside community and club facilities that have met the requirements for hosting Premier League matches.

Also Read: GFA begins search for new Black Stars coach as Queiroz contract talks reportedly collapse

The Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Accra Sports Stadium and University of Ghana Sports Stadium are among the venues cleared by the GFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The list also includes Duns Park in Bibiani, Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sambreboi and TnA Stadium in Tarkwa.

Baba Yara Stadium

Other approved venues are Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem, AAK II Sports Arena, Tuba Astro Turf and Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The remaining grounds are Golden City Park in Berekum, Nana Boamah Darko II Park in Kukurantumi and Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Also Read: Breakdown of FIFA forward enterprise plan and how much each FA will get for football development

Advertisement

Advertisement

The approval of the venues is part of the GFA's preparations for the upcoming campaign and means clubs will have designated grounds that have received the necessary clearance to host league matches.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League will run for 30 weeks, with the campaign scheduled to conclude over the weekend of May 28–31, 2027.

The competition will retain its established league format, with clubs facing each other in the course of the season as they compete for the championship and continental qualification places.

Ghana Football Association

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GFA's calendar also prioritises weekend fixtures, with most matches expected to be played on Saturdays and Sundays. Midweek dates will mainly be used for outstanding fixtures, helping to limit congestion and maintain a manageable schedule for clubs.

The new campaign is expected to bring renewed competition for the league title, continental places and survival, with clubs also looking to establish themselves early in the season.

The approval of the venues gives clubs and supporters greater certainty ahead of the September kick-off, while also ensuring that the grounds being used for top-flight matches have gone through the GFA's licensing process.