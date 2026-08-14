GFA begins search for new Black Stars coach as Queiroz contract talks reportedly collapse

The Ghana Football Association has reportedly begun searching for a new Black Stars coach after contract talks with Carlos Queiroz reportedly collapsed over salary demands.

The GFA has reportedly started searching for a new Black Stars coach after contract talks with Carlos Queiroz collapsed.

Queiroz reportedly sought a significant salary increase and additional foreign technical staff as part of a new deal.

Assistant coach Desmond Ofei is reportedly among the leading candidates as Ghana prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has begun searching for a new Black Stars head coach after talks to extend Carlos Queiroz’s contract reportedly broke down over his financial demands according to news outlet Nkonkonsa.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Appointed in April 2026, Carlos was on a short-term contract to lead Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, taking over from Otto Addo.

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The 73-year-old guided the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, where the team was eliminated by Colombia.

His future with the national team has since been uncertain, with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on a longer-term contract, according to reports.

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams disclosed in July that Queiroz was earning $80,000 a month under his initial contract. Adams made the disclosure while addressing earlier reports that the coach was receiving $100,000 monthly, saying the actual figure was $80,000.

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Reports now indicate that Queiroz wanted a significantly higher salary to remain in charge, with the figure said to be around $150,000 per month. There have also been reports that the Portuguese coach wanted additional foreign members added to his technical team as part of any new agreement.

Unconfirmed by the GFA, the Association and other stakeholders have reportedly been unwilling to accept those demands, effectively bringing the negotiations to an end.

The coaching uncertainty also comes roughly a month before Ghana begins its campaign to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.