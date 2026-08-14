Advertisement

GFA begins search for new Black Stars coach as Queiroz contract talks reportedly collapse

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:24 - 14 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
GFA president Kurt Okraku (left) and Carlos Queiroz (right)
GFA president Kurt Okraku (left) and Carlos Queiroz (right)
The Ghana Football Association has reportedly begun searching for a new Black Stars coach after contract talks with Carlos Queiroz reportedly collapsed over salary demands.
Advertisement

  • The GFA has reportedly started searching for a new Black Stars coach after contract talks with Carlos Queiroz collapsed.

  • Queiroz reportedly sought a significant salary increase and additional foreign technical staff as part of a new deal.

  • Assistant coach Desmond Ofei is reportedly among the leading candidates as Ghana prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Advertisement

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has begun searching for a new Black Stars head coach after talks to extend Carlos Queiroz’s contract reportedly broke down over his financial demands according to news outlet Nkonkonsa.

GFA President Kurt Okraku
GFA President Kurt Okraku

READ ALSO: South Africa end Nigeria’s World Cup dreams, joins Ghana in international playoff

Appointed in April 2026, Carlos was on a short-term contract to lead Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, taking over from Otto Addo.

Advertisement

The 73-year-old guided the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, where the team was eliminated by Colombia.

His future with the national team has since been uncertain, with the two sides unable to reach an agreement on a longer-term contract, according to reports.

READ ALSO: Black Queens hit back at Sports Ministry’s claims on payment of per diems and bonuses

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams disclosed in July that Queiroz was earning $80,000 a month under his initial contract. Adams made the disclosure while addressing earlier reports that the coach was receiving $100,000 monthly, saying the actual figure was $80,000.

Kofi Adams advocates free movement across Africa to boost sports development – Starr Fm
Advertisement

Reports now indicate that Queiroz wanted a significantly higher salary to remain in charge, with the figure said to be around $150,000 per month. There have also been reports that the Portuguese coach wanted additional foreign members added to his technical team as part of any new agreement.

Unconfirmed by the GFA, the Association and other stakeholders have reportedly been unwilling to accept those demands, effectively bringing the negotiations to an end. 

The coaching uncertainty also comes roughly a month before Ghana begins its campaign to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

READ ALSO: Sports Ministry hits back, says govt does not owe Black Queens per diems or bonuses

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C with Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia. The Black Stars take on Cote D’ivoire on September 23, 2026. Ghana missed the 2025 AFCON in Morocco after a disappointing qualifying campaign and would like to bounce back from the upset and return to the continental tournament in 2027.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Black Stars Ghana Football
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Black Queens learn play-off fate as FIFA sets 2027 Women’s World Cup draw date
Sports
14.08.2026
Black Queens learn play-off fate as FIFA sets 2027 Women’s World Cup draw date
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei (left) and Finance Minister, Ato Forson (right) during the handing over
News
14.08.2026
Kenneth Gilbert Adjei officially takes over Defence Ministry
LilWin
Entertainment
14.08.2026
'Please Wait Till Next Year' – Lil Win pleads with Ghanaians to hold off on leaking private videos ahead of movie premiere
UK schools to teach boys about misogyny and how to respect women: All you need to know
Lifestyle
14.08.2026
UK schools to teach boys about misogyny and how to respect women: All you need to know
Full List: Top 10 most In-demand university degrees in Africa in 2026
Entertainment
14.08.2026
Full List: Top 10 most In-demand university degrees in Africa in 2026
Goil fuel station (left) and Star Oil fuel Station (right).
News
14.08.2026
Petrol, LPG drop, diesel rises as NPA sets new floors for second August pricing window: Latest rates