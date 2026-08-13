Sports Ministry hits back, says govt does not owe Black Queens per diems or bonuses

Sports Ministry says the government does not owe the Black Queens outstanding per diems or bonuses, while clarifying that their Cape Verde winning bonus is being processed.

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has responded to concerns raised by players of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, regarding outstanding bonuses, per diems, welfare and government support during the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Sports Ministry says government owes the Black Queens no outstanding per diems.

Ministry says the Cape Verde winning bonus is being processed.

Government rejects claims of an outstanding WAFCON qualification bonus.

In a statement, the Ministry said it respects the players’ right to raise concerns about their welfare and entitlements but stressed that the public should also be made aware of the government’s financial commitments to the team.

The government says Black Queens have no outstanding per diem

The Ministry categorically denied owing the Black Queens any outstanding per diem as of August 12, 2026.

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According to the statement, players and eligible officials received their per diems in advance on July 29, covering the period from July 26 to August 7.

The Ministry said the payments were acknowledged by recipients through signed allowance sheets.

MUST READ: Cameroon beat Morocco on penalties to reach WAFCON final

Following Ghana’s quarter-final elimination and the team’s continued stay in Morocco for the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-in qualification pathway, another per diem payment was made on August 11 to cover the additional period from August 8 to 14.

The Ministry said the signed allowance sheets have been attached to its statement as evidence of the payments.

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“Accordingly, as of 12 August 2026, the government has no outstanding per diem obligation to the Black Queens,” the ministry stated.

The Ministry also addressed concerns about outstanding winning bonuses.

It explained that the Black Queens recorded one victory during the WAFCON group stage, against Cape Verde, and therefore earned one winning bonus.

Unlike per diems, winning bonuses are paid directly into the bank accounts of players and eligible officials after the required documentation, statutory deductions and other financial procedures have been completed.

The Ministry said the winning bonus earned from the Cape Verde victory is currently being processed in line with established procedures.

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READ ALSO: Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Algeria

No approved WAFCON qualification bonus against Egypt

The Ministry further disputed claims concerning an outstanding qualification bonus from Ghana’s WAFCON qualifying matches against Egypt.

According to the statement, Ghana’s current sports financing framework does not provide a separate qualification bonus for securing WAFCON qualification through the home-and-away qualifying round.

The government, however, covers approved costs associated with the qualification process, including per diems and other operational expenses.

The Ministry said there was no government approval for winning bonuses for the qualifying matches against Egypt and that this position had been communicated to the Ghana Football Association.

It therefore argued that such a payment cannot be classified as an outstanding government obligation because it was neither approved nor established as an entitlement.

The ministry responds to Black Queens’ welfare concerns

The Ministry also addressed concerns about the welfare, health and mental well-being of the players.

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It said the Black Queens currently have a comprehensive support structure comprising a team manager, team administrator, two physiotherapists, a medical doctor, a nurse, a dietician, a chef, two management team members and additional technical officials.

According to the ministry, the team’s support structure provides medical, nutritional, administrative and general welfare assistance throughout the tournament.

It added that legitimate additional welfare needs brought to the attention of team management are addressed promptly.

The ministry's accountant attached to the team has also facilitated approved payments for needs arising outside the team’s regular operational arrangements, according to the statement.

Government backs Black Queens ahead of World Cup playoff

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The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to the Black Queens and the broader development of women’s football in Ghana.

It said the government would continue to provide support within the approved framework to enable Ghana’s female national teams to compete effectively.

The Black Queens are now preparing for a crucial FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification play-in against Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ministry urged all concerns about financial entitlements and player welfare to be addressed through the appropriate institutional channels, while encouraging the public to support the team in its bid to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

READ MORE: Black Queens demand outstanding bonuses and better support after WAFCON exit

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“Government remains firmly behind the Black Queens,” the Ministry said, wishing the team success in their qualification campaign.

Ministry of Sports on Black Queens

Ministry of Sports on Black Queens

Ministry of Sports on Black Queens