Malawi reach historic WAFCON final after beating Algeria

Malawi have reached their first-ever WAFCON final after defeating Algeria, with the Chawinga sisters inspiring the Scorchers to a historic victory.

Malawi’s remarkable run at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 continued on Wednesday as the Scorchers defeated Algeria 3-1 to reach the final for the first time in their history.

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Malawi reach their first-ever WAFCON final.

The Chawinga sisters score all three goals.

Algeria are will play for bronze after a 3-1 defeat.

The Chawinga sisters once again played a starring role, with Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga combining to score all three of Malawi’s goals and secure a historic place in the continental showpiece.

Algeria’s task became even more difficult early in the match when Morgane Belkhiter was shown a red card, leaving the North African side with 10 players.

Malawi took advantage of their numerical superiority and opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through captain Tabitha Chawinga.

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The forward produced a spectacular finish, directing an acrobatic effort onto the crossbar before the ball crossed the line to give the Scorchers the lead.

Malawi doubled their advantage shortly before half-time when Temwa Chawinga showed excellent composure inside the penalty area.

After being played through, Temwa rounded the goalkeeper before calmly finishing into an empty net to give Malawi a 2-0 lead at the break.

Malawi continued to attack after the restart and came close to adding a third in the 51st minute.

Temwa Chawinga used her pace to burst past three defenders but could not keep her effort on target.

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Algeria responded in the 60th minute when Ikram Adjabi pulled one back for the North Africans.

Marine Dafeur’s dangerous free-kick caused confusion inside the Malawi box, allowing Adjabi to react quickest to the loose ball and fire a volley into the net.

The goal gave Algeria renewed hope of completing a comeback.

With Algeria pushing forward for an equaliser, Malawi delivered the decisive blow.

Tabitha Chawinga beat her marker before cutting onto her left foot and firing into the net to score her second goal of the match and restore Malawi’s two-goal advantage.

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Algeria continued to push in search of another goal and came close in the 87th minute when substitute Laura Muller rounded the Malawi goalkeeper.

However, her delayed finish allowed the recovering defenders to intervene and prevent a certain goal.

Malawi remained disciplined during the closing stages and successfully protected their advantage until the final whistle.

The 3-1 victory means the Scorchers have reached their first-ever WAFCON final on their tournament debut, completing a remarkable run in Morocco.