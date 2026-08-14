Accra is more like a place for the big boys, but Kumasi is for hustlers - Nigerian filmmaker Ramsey Nouah

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Ramsey Nouah has shared his impressions of Kumasi, describing the Ashanti regional capital as a city filled with hardworking, entrepreneurial and down-to-earth people.

Ramsey Nouah praised Kumasi, describing the city as vibrant and saying its people are more down-to-earth based on his experience.

The Nigerian actor compared Kumasi to Lagos, saying both cities have a strong culture of hustlers and entrepreneurs, while he likened Accra to Abuja’s “big boys”.

Nouah made the comments after arriving in Kumasi to feature in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s upcoming movie.

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Nouah made the comments during an interview on Angel FM after arriving in Kumasi to feature in an upcoming movie by Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

Reflecting on his experience in the city, the veteran actor said he was impressed by the energy and character of the people, drawing comparisons between Kumasi and Nigeria’s major cities, Lagos and Abuja.

He said;

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Kumasi is lovely. People are awesome. The energy here is quite something — it’s almost like Lagos and Abuja

Nouah explained that he sees Lagos as a city driven largely by hustlers and entrepreneurs, while Abuja is associated with people who have attained significant financial success.

According to him, Kumasi reminded him more of Lagos because of the entrepreneurial spirit he observed among residents.

He noted;

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“Lagos is the hustlers’ place. Abuja is where people are eating, enjoying the big money and acting like they are the big boys. Lagos is more like the entrepreneurs. It feels like the same thing here

The actor also compared Kumasi with Accra, saying he found people in Kumasi to be more down-to-earth based on his experience.

He said;

Accra is like the big boys acting like we are the big boys, but Kumasi is like hustlers, entrepreneurs and all those things

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When asked whether he preferred the more relaxed atmosphere he experienced in Kumasi, Nouah agreed, emphasising the difference in how people in the two cities approach social life and spending.

He said;

People are more down-to-earth here in Kumasi than Accra, based on the experience

His visit to Kumasi comes as he prepares to feature in Lil Win’s upcoming movie, marking another collaboration between Ghana’s film industry and one of Nigeria’s most recognised actors.