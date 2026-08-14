Spanish Super Cup history: How many times have Real Madrid and Barcelona met in this tournament?Instagram (@rfef) L

Spanish Super Cup history: How many times have Real Madrid and Barcelona met in this tournament?Instagram (@rfef) L

Istanbul to host Real Madrid and Barcelona for 2027 Spanish Super Cup

Istanbul will host the 2027 Spanish Super Cup from February 2-7, featuring Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Istanbul will host the 2027 Spanish Super Cup, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid among four teams set to compete for the first major trophy of the year.

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Istanbul will host the 2027 Spanish Super Cup from February 2-7.

Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid, while Real Madrid take on Real Sociedad.

Saudi Arabia will return as host in 2028.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Thursday that the tournament will be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium from February 2 to 7, 2027.

The four-team competition will feature defending champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad.

The semi-final draw has produced two exciting fixtures, with Barcelona set to face Atlético Madrid, while Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad. The winners will meet in the final in Istanbul.

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Barcelona enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating Real Madrid in the 2026 final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Why Istanbul was chosen

Saudi Arabia has hosted the Spanish Super Cup since 2020, but will not stage the 2027 edition because the tournament dates coincide with the 2027 Asian Cup.

The Spanish Super Cup is expected to return to Saudi Arabia in 2028.

Istanbul’s selection marks the first time the Turkish city will host the Spanish Super Cup. The RFEF considered several proposals before selecting the Turkish capital as the venue for the 2027 tournament.

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The competition traditionally features the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

The move to Istanbul also gives Turkish football fans the opportunity to watch some of Spain’s biggest clubs compete at the iconic Atatürk Olympic Stadium.