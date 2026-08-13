South Africa end Nigeria’s World Cup dreams, join Ghana in international playoff

South Africa have ended Nigeria’s World Cup hopes with a 2-1 victory, joining Ghana in the international playoffs for a place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana defeated Nigeria’s Super Falcons 2-1 on Thursday to advance in the 2027 Women’s World Cup inter-confederation play-in and keep their hopes of reaching the finals in Brazil alive.

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South Africa beat Nigeria 2-1 in the World Cup play-in.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes are over for the first time.

South Africa join Ghana in the international playoffs.

Goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane secured the victory for South Africa, while Christy Ucheibe scored a late penalty for Nigeria.

The defeat ends Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup as South Africa join Ghana for international playoffs.

The Super Falcons had already endured a disappointing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, failing to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

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The first half produced few clear chances, with both teams struggling to create opportunities in the final third. Michelle Alozie came closest for Nigeria but fired wide from the edge of the box.

Nigeria started the second half strongly, with Asisat Oshoala and Uchenna Kanu both threatening the South African defence. However, goalkeeper Kaylin Swart made important saves to keep the score level.

South Africa eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute. Linda Motlhalo released Hildah Magaia, who squared the ball for Kgatlana to fire past Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Banyana Banyana doubled their advantage when Jane’s effort from the edge of the box took a deflection and wrong-footed Nnadozie.

Nigeria reduced the deficit in stoppage time after Jane was sent off for handball and Ucheibe converted the resulting penalty.

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