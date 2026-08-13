Advertisement

Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:11 - 13 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot
Ghana’s Black Queens beat Côte d’Ivoire to secure a place in the international playoffs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a dramatic comeback victory.
Advertisement

The Black Queens of Ghana have defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs after missing out on automatic qualification.

Advertisement

  • Black Queens beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 to reach the World Cup playoffs.

  • Princess Marfo and Josephine Bonsu scored for Ghana.

  • The win keeps Ghana’s World Cup hopes alive.

Princess Marfo and Josephine Bonsu were on target as Ghana came from behind to secure a crucial victory and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ghana suffered an early setback just 40 seconds into the game when Princess Marfo brought down the Ivorian captain inside the penalty area, giving Côte d’Ivoire a spot-kick. The hosts converted the penalty to take an early lead.

The Black Queens responded positively, increasing the attacking pressure as they searched for an equaliser. However, they struggled to make their opportunities count in the final third.

Advertisement

In the 22nd minute, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah created a good opportunity for Princess Marfo, but her effort went narrowly wide of the target.

Ghana continued to dominate possession and territory before the break, while Côte d’Ivoire remained under pressure but defended resolutely and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

The Black Queens thought they had levelled the score in the 49th minute, but VAR intervened and ruled out the goal for an infringement on the Ivorian goalkeeper.

Ghana eventually got their deserved equaliser in the 58th minute when Princess Marfo rose highest to meet a corner and produced a powerful header beyond the goalkeeper.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Black Queens continued to push for the winning goal. Their persistence paid off when a shot from Grace Asantewaa struck the hand of a Côte d’Ivoire defender inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

Advertisement

Josephine Bonsu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to complete Ghana’s comeback and seal their place in the next stage of the World Cup playoffs.

The victory keeps the Black Queens' hopes of reaching the FIFA Women’s World Cup alive despite their failure to secure automatic qualification.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot
Sports
13.08.2026
Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot
Ghana targets 15 months of import cover by 2028 as gov't secures 30% of miners' gold output
News
13.08.2026
Ghana targets 15 months of import cover by 2028 as gov't secures 30% of miners' gold output
Sonnie Badu and Ann Maria
Entertainment
13.08.2026
'I have a good wife; that's why I have a successful ministry' - Dr. Sonnie Badu (VIDEO)
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (left), South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa (right)
News
13.08.2026
Ghana rejects claims it owes South Africa $18m, insists evacuation of nationals was self-funded
'They are just good at maths' – Stonebwoy defends Ghanaian men against ‘stingy’ tag
Entertainment
13.08.2026
'They are just good at maths' – Stonebwoy defends Ghanaian men against ‘stingy’ tag
Black Queens hit back at Sports Ministry’s claims on payment of per diems and bonuses
Sports
13.08.2026
Black Queens hit back at Sports Ministry’s claims on payment of per diems and bonuses