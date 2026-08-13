Black Queens beat Cote d’Ivoire to book Women’s World Cup international playoffs spot

Ghana’s Black Queens beat Côte d’Ivoire to secure a place in the international playoffs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup after a dramatic comeback victory.

The Black Queens of Ghana have defeated Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup playoffs after missing out on automatic qualification.

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Black Queens beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 to reach the World Cup playoffs.

Princess Marfo and Josephine Bonsu scored for Ghana.

The win keeps Ghana’s World Cup hopes alive.

Princess Marfo and Josephine Bonsu were on target as Ghana came from behind to secure a crucial victory and keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Ghana suffered an early setback just 40 seconds into the game when Princess Marfo brought down the Ivorian captain inside the penalty area, giving Côte d’Ivoire a spot-kick. The hosts converted the penalty to take an early lead.

The Black Queens responded positively, increasing the attacking pressure as they searched for an equaliser. However, they struggled to make their opportunities count in the final third.

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In the 22nd minute, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah created a good opportunity for Princess Marfo, but her effort went narrowly wide of the target.

Ghana continued to dominate possession and territory before the break, while Côte d’Ivoire remained under pressure but defended resolutely and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

The Black Queens thought they had levelled the score in the 49th minute, but VAR intervened and ruled out the goal for an infringement on the Ivorian goalkeeper.

Ghana eventually got their deserved equaliser in the 58th minute when Princess Marfo rose highest to meet a corner and produced a powerful header beyond the goalkeeper.

With momentum firmly on their side, the Black Queens continued to push for the winning goal. Their persistence paid off when a shot from Grace Asantewaa struck the hand of a Côte d’Ivoire defender inside the box, resulting in a penalty.

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Josephine Bonsu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to complete Ghana’s comeback and seal their place in the next stage of the World Cup playoffs.