Black Queens hit back at Sports Ministry’s claims on payment of per diems and bonuses

Black Queens players demand transparency over unpaid per diems, qualification bonuses and support from Ghana’s Ministry of Sports.

The Black Queens players have called on the Ministry of Sports to provide greater transparency, communication and accountability over outstanding per diems, qualification bonuses and the overall support provided to Ghana’s national women’s football team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Queens players are demanding transparency and accountability over unpaid per diems and qualification bonuses from the Ministry of Sports.

The players questioned why per diem payments started on July 26 despite their training camp officially beginning on July 11.

They also called for clarity over qualification bonuses and support, as they prepare for a crucial clash against Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the players expressed disappointment with the Ministry’s decision to respond publicly to their concerns without first engaging them directly.

According to the players, they made several attempts to contact the Ministry to seek clarification on the issues raised but received no acknowledgement, clear update or meaningful communication.

The players said going public was not their preferred option but became necessary after their attempts to resolve the matter privately were met with what they described as continued silence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are not trying to create conflict. We are simply asking for basic communication, respect, transparency and accountability from those responsible for supporting the Black Queens,” the players said.

A major concern raised by the players is the payment of their per diems.

The Black Queens said they officially began their training camp on July 11 and questioned why their per diems had not been paid from the beginning of the camp.

They noted that the Ministry had indicated that payments began on July 26. However, the players argued that their official duties started on July 11 and called for clarification and accountability regarding the period between the two dates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Black Queens also challenged the ministry's position on qualification bonuses.

The players said the same: the Ministry paid them a qualification bonus last year, making the current position that there is no qualification bonus under the existing framework surprising.

READ ALSO: Black Queens demand outstanding bonuses and better support after WAFCON exit

They further recalled an incident on July 28 when the Sports Minister visited their training session and allegedly informed them that the accountant would bring their qualification bonuses for the matches against Egypt.

According to the players, only $700 was brought and subsequently shared by the minister on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They argued that the amount did not correspond with the qualification bonus that had previously been communicated to them and called for clarity and consistency regarding the commitments made to the team.

On the broader issue of support, the players stressed that they were not seeking special treatment but better treatment.

“We represent Ghana and deserve respect, transparency and proper support,” they stated.

The players also questioned when the first dedicated budget was allocated specifically to the Black Queens, arguing that the team’s contribution to representing Ghana should be matched with adequate financial and institutional support.

They emphasised that they continue to work hard, make sacrifices and represent the country with pride, insisting that they deserve to be treated fairly and with respect.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi suffers another heartbreak as Leon knock Inter Miami out of Leagues Cup

The statement comes as the Black Queens prepare to face Côte d’Ivoire in a crucial Women’s Africa Cup of Nations play-in match on Thursday.

The decisive encounter carries significant importance, with qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off tournament at stake.

Despite the concerns surrounding payments and support, the players ended their statement by expressing their determination to succeed in the crucial encounter against their West African neighbours.

Black Queens hit back at Sports Ministry’s claims on payment of per diems and bonuses

Advertisement

Advertisement