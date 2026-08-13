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Police custody assault: IGP ordered to investigate and deal with officers, civilians involved

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:43 - 13 August 2026
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IGP COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno
The Ministry of the Interior has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault of an arrested person while in police custody and identify officers or civilians who may have been involved.
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  • The Interior Ministry has directed the IGP to investigate the assault of a suspect in police custody and identify officers or civilians involved.

  • Police have arrested Sibamay Zakaria over a viral video allegedly showing him assaulting a suspect.

  • The Ministry condemned religious incitement and violence, stressing that no religious belief or personal grievance places anyone above the law.

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The directive follows a viral video showing a suspect, identified by the Ghana Police Service as Sibamay Zakaria, allegedly assaulting another suspect while the person was in custody.

In a statement dated August 13, the Ministry said it was concerned about the incident, particularly because it followed statements attributed to persons on both sides of a religious dispute, including calls for violence against people accused of offending religious sensibilities.

The Ministry condemned such statements, stressing that “there is no justification for inciting violence against Christians, Muslims, or any other person on the basis of religion.”

Also Read: Police arrest Imam and pastor for inciting religious violence in separate viral videos

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It also made clear that allegations of wrongdoing do not justify the assault of a person in custody.

“Equally, no allegation of breach of law, however serious, gives any person the right to assault a suspect in police custody,” the Ministry stated.

“An arrested person is in custody of the State and is entitled to the protection of the law.”

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

The Ministry said the circumstances under which civilians gained access to the arrested person were a matter of “serious concern” and directed the IGP to investigate whether any police personnel facilitated, permitted or acquiesced in the breach of custody.

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The IGP has also been directed to take disciplinary action against any officer found culpable and investigate the conduct of supervising officers responsible for the custody and supervision of the persons involved.

Also Read: No more physical licence - What drivers should know about Ghana’s new digital system

In a statement dated August 13, the Ministry said it was concerned about the incident
In a statement dated August 13, the Ministry said it was concerned about the incident

The Police Service, meanwhile, has confirmed the arrest of Zakaria following the circulation of the video.

It added that Zakaria was in custody assisting investigations and would be put before the court.

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The Police Service, meanwhile, confirmed the arrest of Zakaria following the circulation of the video.
The Police Service, meanwhile, confirmed the arrest of Zakaria following the circulation of the video.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the Police Service stating that “all persons found culpable will be taken through the necessary disciplinary processes.”

The Interior Ministry reiterated that “religious incitement, religious violence and the unlawful assault of persons in custody have no place in Ghana.”

Also Read: Police licence checks at a road stop: What the law says, your rights, plus possible penalties

It said it remains committed to maintaining public order, protecting the rights of persons in custody and promoting peaceful coexistence among citizens of different faiths and backgrounds.

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