Ghana cedi to dollar: Latest Bank of Ghana rates August 13

A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

The Ghana cedi is trading at GH¢11.3500 to the US dollar based on the latest reference rates published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for Thursday, August 13, 2026.

US dollar: GH¢11.3500 at the mid-rate, with a buying rate of GH¢11.3443 and selling rate of GH¢11.3557.

British pound: GH¢15.3276 at the mid-rate, while the euro trades at GH¢13.0922.

Cedi pressure: The cedi lost 3.1% against the US dollar in July, taking its year-to-date depreciation to 10.4%.

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The central bank's figures show that the US dollar is being bought at GH¢11.3443 and sold at GH¢11.3557. The rates are based on average interbank transactions recorded by commercial banks at the close of business on Wednesday, August 12.

The latest figures come as the cedi remains under pressure following a difficult July in the foreign exchange market. Data from the BoG show that the local currency lost 3.1% of its value against the US dollar in July, reversing much of the appreciation recorded in June.

A street vendor counts Ghanaian cedi currency banknotes.Photographer: Ernest Ankomah/Bloomberg

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The July decline also increased the cedi's cumulative loss for the year to 10.4% against the dollar in the interbank market.

The pressure has been linked to stronger demand for foreign currency, particularly from import-dependent sectors. Market analysts have pointed to increased demand from the energy industry and other importers as one of the factors affecting the availability of dollars in the market.

Ghana's foreign exchange reserves have also been affected by recent outflows. The BoG said a US$700 million Eurobond repayment, together with US$811 million spent on foreign exchange intervention in June, contributed to a US$1.2 billion reduction in gross reserves, which stood at US$12.9 billion.

Market intelligence firm IC Insights expects the central bank to maintain its foreign exchange intermediation activities but noted that its capacity for intervention could be more constrained. This could leave the cedi facing some downside pressure in August.

Bank of Ghana

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The currency had already recorded an estimated 8.4% depreciation against the US dollar during the first five months of 2026, according to the BoG, amid persistent import demand and relatively cautious foreign exchange supply.

Meanwhile, the British pound is quoted at GH¢15.3194 on the buying side and GH¢15.3358 on the selling side, giving a mid-rate of GH¢15.3276.

The euro has a buying rate of GH¢13.0857 and a selling rate of GH¢13.0986, resulting in a mid-rate of approximately GH¢13.0922.

The BoG's daily rates serve as an official reference for the interbank market, although the rates offered by individual banks and forex bureaux may vary.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates for August 13, 2026:

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