Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

The Bank of Ghana's latest exchange rate data puts the Ghana cedi at a mid-rate of GH¢11.7400 to the US dollar for transactions conducted on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The pound sterling was quoted at GH¢15.8566, while the euro stood at GH¢13.5481.

The Bank of Ghana's latest rates put the cedi at GH¢11.7400 to US$1 on August 11, 2026.

The pound traded at GH¢15.8566, while the euro stood at GH¢13.5481 at the mid-rate.

The rates come as the BoG continues measures to manage pressure on the cedi and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

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The latest rates come amid renewed pressure on the foreign exchange market, with the central bank continuing to inject dollars to improve market liquidity and manage volatility.

Reports indicate that the Bank of Ghana sold more than US$8.2 billion through its FX Intermediation and FX Intervention programmes between January and July 2026.

The FX Intermediation Programme accounted for about US$7.45 billion, while another US$811 million was supplied through the FX Intervention Programme. The central bank was also expected to provide up to US$1 billion through the intermediation programme in August.

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The increased intervention follows a 10.61% depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar by the end of July. Demand for foreign currency, particularly from the energy sector, has been identified as one of the factors contributing to the pressure. Energy companies require significant amounts of foreign exchange to pay for crude oil imports, petroleum products and payments to power producers.

Ghana's foreign exchange reserves have also come under attention, with reports putting the country's reserves at more than US$12 billion. The Bank of Ghana has maintained that it has the capacity to intervene in the market when necessary and ensure that foreign exchange trading remains orderly.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has meanwhile reiterated the central bank's commitment to protecting the cedi and maintaining economic stability. Speaking in Sunyani, he said the Bank would continue to pursue policies aimed at supporting the currency, containing inflation and safeguarding financial stability.

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The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

"The progress we have made is encouraging, but we must not become complacent," Dr Asiama said. He also cautioned that global developments, including geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices, could put additional pressure on the cedi and domestic prices.

The Governor said the Bank's 14% policy rate provides room to keep inflation under control while supporting economic activity, investment and growth.

Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

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For businesses, importers, exporters, investors and travellers, the latest rates provide an important reference for international transactions. While the US dollar remains the most closely watched currency, movements in the pound, euro, Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan also have implications for the cost of cross-border transactions.

For August 11, the US dollar recorded a buying rate of GH¢11.7341 and a selling rate of GH¢11.7459, resulting in a mid-rate of GH¢11.7400. The pound had a buying rate of GH¢15.8481 and a selling rate of GH¢15.8651, while the euro recorded a mid-rate of GH¢13.5481.

Among other major currencies, the Swiss franc had a mid-rate of GH¢14.4737, the Australian dollar GH¢8.2907, the Canadian dollar GH¢8.4337, the New Zealand dollar GH¢6.9040 and the Chinese yuan GH¢1.7407. The Japanese yen was quoted at GH¢0.0738.

For selected regional currencies, the Nigerian naira recorded a mid-rate of GH¢116.0920, the Gambian dalasi GH¢6.2968 and the West African CFA franc GH¢48.4171. The Sierra Leonean leone recorded a mid-rate of GH¢2,046.7321.

The full Bank of Ghana exchange rates for transactions conducted on August 11, 2026, are presented in the table below.