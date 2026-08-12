Advertisement

Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:13 - 12 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Bank of Ghana's latest exchange rate data puts the Ghana cedi at a mid-rate of GH¢11.7400 to the US dollar for transactions conducted on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The pound sterling was quoted at GH¢15.8566, while the euro stood at GH¢13.5481.
Advertisement

  • The Bank of Ghana's latest rates put the cedi at GH¢11.7400 to US$1 on August 11, 2026.

  • The pound traded at GH¢15.8566, while the euro stood at GH¢13.5481 at the mid-rate.

  • The rates come as the BoG continues measures to manage pressure on the cedi and stabilise the foreign exchange market.

Advertisement

The latest rates come amid renewed pressure on the foreign exchange market, with the central bank continuing to inject dollars to improve market liquidity and manage volatility.

Reports indicate that the Bank of Ghana sold more than US$8.2 billion through its FX Intermediation and FX Intervention programmes between January and July 2026.

Also Read: BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

The FX Intermediation Programme accounted for about US$7.45 billion, while another US$811 million was supplied through the FX Intervention Programme. The central bank was also expected to provide up to US$1 billion through the intermediation programme in August.

Advertisement
Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

The increased intervention follows a 10.61% depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar by the end of July. Demand for foreign currency, particularly from the energy sector, has been identified as one of the factors contributing to the pressure. Energy companies require significant amounts of foreign exchange to pay for crude oil imports, petroleum products and payments to power producers.

Ghana's foreign exchange reserves have also come under attention, with reports putting the country's reserves at more than US$12 billion. The Bank of Ghana has maintained that it has the capacity to intervene in the market when necessary and ensure that foreign exchange trading remains orderly.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has meanwhile reiterated the central bank's commitment to protecting the cedi and maintaining economic stability. Speaking in Sunyani, he said the Bank would continue to pursue policies aimed at supporting the currency, containing inflation and safeguarding financial stability.

Advertisement
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

"The progress we have made is encouraging, but we must not become complacent," Dr Asiama said. He also cautioned that global developments, including geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices, could put additional pressure on the cedi and domestic prices.

The Governor said the Bank's 14% policy rate provides room to keep inflation under control while supporting economic activity, investment and growth.

Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket
Advertisement

For businesses, importers, exporters, investors and travellers, the latest rates provide an important reference for international transactions. While the US dollar remains the most closely watched currency, movements in the pound, euro, Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan also have implications for the cost of cross-border transactions.

For August 11, the US dollar recorded a buying rate of GH¢11.7341 and a selling rate of GH¢11.7459, resulting in a mid-rate of GH¢11.7400. The pound had a buying rate of GH¢15.8481 and a selling rate of GH¢15.8651, while the euro recorded a mid-rate of GH¢13.5481.

Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

Among other major currencies, the Swiss franc had a mid-rate of GH¢14.4737, the Australian dollar GH¢8.2907, the Canadian dollar GH¢8.4337, the New Zealand dollar GH¢6.9040 and the Chinese yuan GH¢1.7407. The Japanese yen was quoted at GH¢0.0738.

For selected regional currencies, the Nigerian naira recorded a mid-rate of GH¢116.0920, the Gambian dalasi GH¢6.2968 and the West African CFA franc GH¢48.4171. The Sierra Leonean leone recorded a mid-rate of GH¢2,046.7321.

Also Read: Rejecting Ghana cedi coins could lead to 3 years' jail term and a fine, BoG warns

The full Bank of Ghana exchange rates for transactions conducted on August 11, 2026, are presented in the table below.

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying Rate

Selling Rate

Mid Rate

US Dollar

USD/GHS

11.7341

11.7459

11.7400

Pound Sterling

GBP/GHS

15.8481

15.8651

15.8566

Swiss Franc

CHF/GHS

14.4666

14.4808

14.4737

Australian Dollar

AUD/GHS

8.2854

8.2959

8.2907

Canadian Dollar

CAD/GHS

8.4294

8.4380

8.4337

Danish Krone

DKK/GHS

1.8113

1.8130

1.8122

Japanese Yen

JPY/GHS

0.0737

0.0738

0.0738

New Zealand Dollar

NZD/GHS

6.9003

6.9077

6.9040

Norwegian Krone

NOK/GHS

1.2354

1.2364

1.2359

Swedish Krona

SEK/GHS

1.2330

1.2340

1.2335

South African Rand

ZAR/GHS

0.7239

0.7244

0.7242

Euro

EUR/GHS

13.5419

13.5542

13.5481

Yuan Renminbi

CNY/GHS

1.7398

1.7415

1.7407

BCEAO

GHS/XOF

48.3951

48.4391

48.4171

Dalasi

GHS/GMD

6.2858

6.3077

6.2968

Ouguiya

GHS/MRO

30.4089

30.4940

30.4515

Naira

GHS/NGN

116.0494

116.1346

116.0920

Leone

GHS/SLL

2,016.5596

2,076.9045

2,046.7321

ECOWAS

WAU/GHS

0.0124

0.0124

0.0124

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Michael Essien sends 'strong' message to Caleb Yirenkyi after Coventry City move
Sports
12.08.2026
Michael Essien sends 'strong' message to Caleb Yirenkyi after Coventry City move
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
News
12.08.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Full list: National Service Authority lists 13 tertiary Institutions not accredited for National Service placement
News
12.08.2026
Full list: National Service Authority lists 13 tertiary Institutions not accredited for National Service placement
5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony
Sports
11.08.2026
5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony
Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana
News
11.08.2026
Ministry of Health rejects claims of antiretroviral medicines shortage in Ghana
Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana over trade disputes, demand urgent ECOWAS intervention
News
11.08.2026
Nigerian onion traders suspend exports to Ghana over trade disputes, demand urgent ECOWAS intervention