Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Bank of Ghana's latest rates put the cedi at GH¢11.7400 to US$1 on August 11, 2026.
The pound traded at GH¢15.8566, while the euro stood at GH¢13.5481 at the mid-rate.
The rates come as the BoG continues measures to manage pressure on the cedi and stabilise the foreign exchange market.
The latest rates come amid renewed pressure on the foreign exchange market, with the central bank continuing to inject dollars to improve market liquidity and manage volatility.
Reports indicate that the Bank of Ghana sold more than US$8.2 billion through its FX Intermediation and FX Intervention programmes between January and July 2026.
Also Read: BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies
The FX Intermediation Programme accounted for about US$7.45 billion, while another US$811 million was supplied through the FX Intervention Programme. The central bank was also expected to provide up to US$1 billion through the intermediation programme in August.
The increased intervention follows a 10.61% depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar by the end of July. Demand for foreign currency, particularly from the energy sector, has been identified as one of the factors contributing to the pressure. Energy companies require significant amounts of foreign exchange to pay for crude oil imports, petroleum products and payments to power producers.
Ghana's foreign exchange reserves have also come under attention, with reports putting the country's reserves at more than US$12 billion. The Bank of Ghana has maintained that it has the capacity to intervene in the market when necessary and ensure that foreign exchange trading remains orderly.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama has meanwhile reiterated the central bank's commitment to protecting the cedi and maintaining economic stability. Speaking in Sunyani, he said the Bank would continue to pursue policies aimed at supporting the currency, containing inflation and safeguarding financial stability.
"The progress we have made is encouraging, but we must not become complacent," Dr Asiama said. He also cautioned that global developments, including geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices, could put additional pressure on the cedi and domestic prices.
The Governor said the Bank's 14% policy rate provides room to keep inflation under control while supporting economic activity, investment and growth.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
For businesses, importers, exporters, investors and travellers, the latest rates provide an important reference for international transactions. While the US dollar remains the most closely watched currency, movements in the pound, euro, Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan also have implications for the cost of cross-border transactions.
For August 11, the US dollar recorded a buying rate of GH¢11.7341 and a selling rate of GH¢11.7459, resulting in a mid-rate of GH¢11.7400. The pound had a buying rate of GH¢15.8481 and a selling rate of GH¢15.8651, while the euro recorded a mid-rate of GH¢13.5481.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Among other major currencies, the Swiss franc had a mid-rate of GH¢14.4737, the Australian dollar GH¢8.2907, the Canadian dollar GH¢8.4337, the New Zealand dollar GH¢6.9040 and the Chinese yuan GH¢1.7407. The Japanese yen was quoted at GH¢0.0738.
For selected regional currencies, the Nigerian naira recorded a mid-rate of GH¢116.0920, the Gambian dalasi GH¢6.2968 and the West African CFA franc GH¢48.4171. The Sierra Leonean leone recorded a mid-rate of GH¢2,046.7321.
The full Bank of Ghana exchange rates for transactions conducted on August 11, 2026, are presented in the table below.
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying Rate
Selling Rate
Mid Rate
US Dollar
USD/GHS
11.7341
11.7459
11.7400
Pound Sterling
GBP/GHS
15.8481
15.8651
15.8566
Swiss Franc
CHF/GHS
14.4666
14.4808
14.4737
Australian Dollar
AUD/GHS
8.2854
8.2959
8.2907
Canadian Dollar
CAD/GHS
8.4294
8.4380
8.4337
Danish Krone
DKK/GHS
1.8113
1.8130
1.8122
Japanese Yen
JPY/GHS
0.0737
0.0738
0.0738
New Zealand Dollar
NZD/GHS
6.9003
6.9077
6.9040
Norwegian Krone
NOK/GHS
1.2354
1.2364
1.2359
Swedish Krona
SEK/GHS
1.2330
1.2340
1.2335
South African Rand
ZAR/GHS
0.7239
0.7244
0.7242
Euro
EUR/GHS
13.5419
13.5542
13.5481
Yuan Renminbi
CNY/GHS
1.7398
1.7415
1.7407
BCEAO
GHS/XOF
48.3951
48.4391
48.4171
Dalasi
GHS/GMD
6.2858
6.3077
6.2968
Ouguiya
GHS/MRO
30.4089
30.4940
30.4515
Naira
GHS/NGN
116.0494
116.1346
116.0920
Leone
GHS/SLL
2,016.5596
2,076.9045
2,046.7321
ECOWAS
WAU/GHS
0.0124
0.0124
0.0124
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