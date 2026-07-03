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Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:16 - 03 July 2026
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Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2. Image: fact-checkghana.com
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 2, 2026, showing a slight weakening of the Ghana cedi against the world's major currencies.
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  • The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 2.

  • The US dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3895.

  • The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

According to the central bank's latest figures, the cedi depreciated marginally against the United States dollar, with the dollar closing at a mid-rate of GH¢11.3895, up from GH¢11.3500 recorded on July 1.

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The local currency also weakened against the British pound sterling, which closed at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2124, compared with GH¢15.0825 the previous day. Against the euro, the cedi declined to GH¢13.0283, from GH¢12.9225.

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The Bank of Ghana's latest update also reflects movements against several other major international currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Also Read: Major OMC announces fuel price reduction in July; see latest prices

Across Africa, the cedi's exchange rates were also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

The CFA Franc [FutureMediaNews]
The CFA Franc [FutureMediaNews]

The official reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted by all banks operating in Ghana. Financial institutions report spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including interbank trades and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more.

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Also Read: Top 10 Most Valuable Currencies in the World: 2026 Rankings

The Bank of Ghana then computes the weighted median exchange rate, which becomes the official closing rate for the day's trading.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

These rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors involved in foreign exchange transactions, although retail exchange rates may vary across banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux.

Also Read: 10 Oldest Currencies in the World That Are Still in Use Today

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Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 2, 2026.

BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

02 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.3838

11.3952

11.3895

02 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.2042

15.2206

15.2124

02 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.1857

14.1983

14.1920

02 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

7.8834

7.8919

7.8877

02 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.0280

8.0358

8.0319

02 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7421

1.7438

1.7430

02 Jul 2026

Japanese yen

JPYGHS

0.0707

0.0708

0.0708

02 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.4892

6.4977

6.4935

02 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1571

1.1578

1.1575

02 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1781

1.1790

1.1786

02 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.7001

0.7005

0.7003

02 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.0218

13.0347

13.0283

02 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.6779

1.6793

1.6786

02 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

50.3239

50.3738

50.3489

02 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3819

6.4041

6.3930

02 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.3447

31.4325

31.3886

02 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

120.3573

120.4451

120.4012

02 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2091.8565

2145.4314

2118.6440

02 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0131

0.0131

0.0131

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