Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2. Image: fact-checkghana.com

Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2. Image: fact-checkghana.com

Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 2, 2026, showing a slight weakening of the Ghana cedi against the world's major currencies.

The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 2.

The US dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3895.

The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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According to the central bank's latest figures, the cedi depreciated marginally against the United States dollar, with the dollar closing at a mid-rate of GH¢11.3895, up from GH¢11.3500 recorded on July 1.

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The local currency also weakened against the British pound sterling, which closed at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2124, compared with GH¢15.0825 the previous day. Against the euro, the cedi declined to GH¢13.0283, from GH¢12.9225.

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The Bank of Ghana's latest update also reflects movements against several other major international currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Across Africa, the cedi's exchange rates were also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

The CFA Franc [FutureMediaNews]

The official reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted by all banks operating in Ghana. Financial institutions report spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including interbank trades and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more.

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The Bank of Ghana then computes the weighted median exchange rate, which becomes the official closing rate for the day's trading.

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These rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors involved in foreign exchange transactions, although retail exchange rates may vary across banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux.

Also Read: 10 Oldest Currencies in the World That Are Still in Use Today

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Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 2, 2026.

BoG's official exchange rates for July 2