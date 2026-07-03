Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 2.
The US dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3895.
The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
According to the central bank's latest figures, the cedi depreciated marginally against the United States dollar, with the dollar closing at a mid-rate of GH¢11.3895, up from GH¢11.3500 recorded on July 1.
The local currency also weakened against the British pound sterling, which closed at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2124, compared with GH¢15.0825 the previous day. Against the euro, the cedi declined to GH¢13.0283, from GH¢12.9225.
The Bank of Ghana's latest update also reflects movements against several other major international currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.
Across Africa, the cedi's exchange rates were also quoted against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
The official reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted by all banks operating in Ghana. Financial institutions report spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including interbank trades and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more.
The Bank of Ghana then computes the weighted median exchange rate, which becomes the official closing rate for the day's trading.
These rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors involved in foreign exchange transactions, although retail exchange rates may vary across banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaux.
Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 2, 2026.
BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
02 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.3838
11.3952
11.3895
02 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.2042
15.2206
15.2124
02 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.1857
14.1983
14.1920
02 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
7.8834
7.8919
7.8877
02 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.0280
8.0358
8.0319
02 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7421
1.7438
1.7430
02 Jul 2026
Japanese yen
JPYGHS
0.0707
0.0708
0.0708
02 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.4892
6.4977
6.4935
02 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1571
1.1578
1.1575
02 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1781
1.1790
1.1786
02 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.7001
0.7005
0.7003
02 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.0218
13.0347
13.0283
02 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.6779
1.6793
1.6786
02 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
50.3239
50.3738
50.3489
02 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3819
6.4041
6.3930
02 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.3447
31.4325
31.3886
02 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
120.3573
120.4451
120.4012
02 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2091.8565
2145.4314
2118.6440
02 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0131
0.0131
0.0131
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