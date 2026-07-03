GMet warns of rain, thunderstorms across Ghana today; See affected areas

GMet forecasts thunderstorms across northern Ghana and rain in southern regions on July 3, 2026, with residents advised to remain alert as an active rainstorm moves in from Nigeria.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain across several parts of the country today, Friday, July 3, 2026, with the northern sector expected to experience the most intense weather conditions.

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According to GMet's 18-hour weather forecast, the Upper West, Upper East, North East, Savannah and Northern regions are likely to experience thunderstorms of varying intensity due to the development of thunderclouds and rain-bearing clouds over the area.

The agency also noted that an active rainstorm currently over Nigeria is expected to move westward later in the day, bringing additional rainfall and thunderstorms to parts of northern Ghana and the transition belt.

In southern Ghana, residents should expect intermittent light rain or drizzle during the early morning, followed by thunderstorms of varying intensity in the afternoon and evening.

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Cities including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Techiman, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa and Yendi are all expected to experience rain or thunderstorms at different times of the day. \

Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 30°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures will be between 22°C and 23°C across the country's coastal, forest, transition and northern sectors.

GMet's impact-based forecast advises residents in parts of the northern and transition belts to remain alert, as some areas face a "Be Aware" level of weather risk due to the expected thunderstorms.

Most other parts of the country remain under low-risk conditions. The agency also indicated that the state of the sea will be rough, urging fishermen, sailors and other marine operators to exercise caution.

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