Advertisement

Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:17 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Public Holidays Left in Ghana in 2026
Five statutory public holidays remain in Ghana for 2026. See the official dates for Republic Day, Founders' Day, Farmers' Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Advertisement

As the second half of 2026 begins, Ghanaians still have five statutory public holidays to look forward to. From Republic Day and Founders' Day to Farmers' Day and the Christmas festivities, these holidays offer opportunities to commemorate important national events, spend time with family and friends, and plan vacations or business activities.

Advertisement

Here are the remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026.

READ ALSO: GMet forecasts mist and light rain across southern Ghana Sunday morning; see areas affected

1. Republic Day

Advertisement

Republic Day is officially marked on July 1 each year to commemorate Ghana becoming a republic in 1960. The actual date for this holidy is Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

However, in 2026, the holiday has been moved to Friday, July 3, in accordance with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended. The shift creates a long weekend for many workers and students.

READ ALSO: 7 mistakes to avoid when choosing a university course after SHS

2. Founders' Day

The Big Six
Advertisement

Founders' Day honours Ghana's founding fathers and recognises their contributions to the country's independence and development. The date is Monday, September 21, 2026. Since it falls on a Monday in 2026, many Ghanaians will enjoy a three-day weekend.

Although Founders' Day is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2026, Ghanaians should look out for an official declaration from the government confirming the observance of the holiday. The Ministry of the Interior typically issues notices ahead of statutory public holidays, especially where any changes to the observance date are required.

READ ALSO: 7 key signs a woman may be faking love

3. Farmers' Day

Farmer's Day
Advertisement

Date: Friday, December 4, 2026 (First Friday of December).
National Farmers' Day celebrates the hard work and dedication of farmers, fishermen and agricultural workers who contribute significantly to Ghana's economy and food security. The annual celebration also recognises outstanding farmers with awards.

READ ALSO: 4 ways eating leafy greens may help support healthy blood pressure

4. Christmas Day

___5928582___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5928582___2016___12___21___10___Merry-Christmas-Ghana-980x649
___5928582___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5928582___2016___12___21___10___Merry-Christmas-Ghana-980x649

Date: Friday, December 25, 2026
Christmas Day is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Ghana. Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, while many families gather for church services, meals, travel and festivities.

5. Boxing Day

Boxing Day[punch newspapers]
[punch newspapers]

Date: Saturday, December 26, 2026
Observed the day after Christmas, Boxing Day is also a statutory public holiday in Ghana.

The tradition dates back to the United Kingdom, where employers and wealthy families presented gift boxes containing money, food or other items to servants, workers and those in need as a gesture of appreciation. Today, Boxing Day is commonly marked by family gatherings, relaxation, shopping and sporting events.

READ ALSO: 5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style

Advertisement

The remaining public holidays provide opportunities for Ghanaians to:

  • Celebrate important national milestones.

  • Honour the country's founders and hardworking farmers.

  • Spend quality time with family during the Christmas season.

  • Plan travel, business activities and long weekends.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mahama discloses plan to extend presidential and parlimantary terms from 4 years to 5
News
28.06.2026
Mahama discloses plan to extend presidential and parlimantary terms from 4 years to 5
Sales boy fined after stealing GH¢353,471 from employer to fund fake marriage
News
28.06.2026
Sales boy fined after stealing GH¢353,471 from employer to fund fake marriage
Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates
Lifestyle
28.06.2026
Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates
Black Stars player ratings vs Croatia: Benjamin Asare 7/10, Luckassen 7.5, Sulemana average
Sports
27.06.2026
Black Stars player ratings vs Croatia: Benjamin Asare 7/10, Luckassen 7.5, Sulemana average
Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32
Sports
27.06.2026
Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32
Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32
Sports
27.06.2026
Croatia 2-1 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first World Cup defeat but advance to round of 32