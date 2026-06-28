Remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026: Full list and dates
As the second half of 2026 begins, Ghanaians still have five statutory public holidays to look forward to. From Republic Day and Founders' Day to Farmers' Day and the Christmas festivities, these holidays offer opportunities to commemorate important national events, spend time with family and friends, and plan vacations or business activities.
Here are the remaining public holidays in Ghana for 2026.
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1. Republic Day
Republic Day is officially marked on July 1 each year to commemorate Ghana becoming a republic in 1960. The actual date for this holidy is Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
However, in 2026, the holiday has been moved to Friday, July 3, in accordance with the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended. The shift creates a long weekend for many workers and students.
2. Founders' Day
Founders' Day honours Ghana's founding fathers and recognises their contributions to the country's independence and development. The date is Monday, September 21, 2026. Since it falls on a Monday in 2026, many Ghanaians will enjoy a three-day weekend.
Although Founders' Day is scheduled for Monday, September 21, 2026, Ghanaians should look out for an official declaration from the government confirming the observance of the holiday. The Ministry of the Interior typically issues notices ahead of statutory public holidays, especially where any changes to the observance date are required.
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3. Farmers' Day
Date: Friday, December 4, 2026 (First Friday of December).
National Farmers' Day celebrates the hard work and dedication of farmers, fishermen and agricultural workers who contribute significantly to Ghana's economy and food security. The annual celebration also recognises outstanding farmers with awards.
4. Christmas Day
Date: Friday, December 25, 2026
Christmas Day is one of the most widely celebrated holidays in Ghana. Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, while many families gather for church services, meals, travel and festivities.
5. Boxing Day
Date: Saturday, December 26, 2026
Observed the day after Christmas, Boxing Day is also a statutory public holiday in Ghana.
The tradition dates back to the United Kingdom, where employers and wealthy families presented gift boxes containing money, food or other items to servants, workers and those in need as a gesture of appreciation. Today, Boxing Day is commonly marked by family gatherings, relaxation, shopping and sporting events.
The remaining public holidays provide opportunities for Ghanaians to:
Celebrate important national milestones.
Honour the country's founders and hardworking farmers.
Spend quality time with family during the Christmas season.
Plan travel, business activities and long weekends.
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