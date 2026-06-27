GMet forecasts mist and light rain across southern Ghana Sunday morning; see areas affected

GMet forecasts mist, fog and light rain across parts of southern Ghana on Sunday morning, June 28, with Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Kumasi and other areas expected to experience reduced visibility and wet conditions.

Residents in parts of southern Ghana should prepare for a misty start to Sunday, June 28, as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts patches of mist, fog and light rain in several areas.

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According to GMet's latest 24-hour weather forecast, mist and fog are expected to develop during the early hours of Sunday across parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas, reducing visibility in some locations.

The agency also says slight to moderate rain is likely along sections of the coast on Sunday morning, while most northern parts of the country are expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions.

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Areas expected to experience mist

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Several towns and cities are forecast to wake up to mist, including: Kasoa – Mist (40%)

Winneba – Mist (40%)

Cape Coast – Mist (60%)

Takoradi – Mist (60%)

Axim – Mist (60%)

Ho – Mist (60%)

Koforidua – Mist (60%)

Akim Oda – Mist (60%)

Kwahu Tafo – Mist (60%)

Kumasi – Mist (60%)

Obuasi – Mist (60%)

Tarkwa – Mist (60%)

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Sefwi Bekwai – Mist (60%)

Kete Krachi – Mist (60%)

Atebubu – Mist (60%)

Ejura – Mist (40%)

Goaso – Mist (60%)

Meanwhile, Accra, Aflao and Anloga are expected to receive slight rain with a 30% chance of occurrence.

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Light rain expected across Ghana today

In the northern sector, including Tamale, Wa, Bolgatanga, Yendi, Damongo, Bole, Nalerigu and Jirapa, conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy on Sunday morning.

GMet advised the public, especially motorists, to exercise caution during the early morning hours as mist and fog could reduce visibility on major roads.

Residents in coastal communities should also be prepared for light rain before conditions gradually improve later in the day.

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