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GMet forecasts thunderstorms in parts of Ghana today; see affected areas

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:43 - 26 June 2026
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Thunderstorms expected across parts of Ghana today according to GMet
GMet has forecast rain and thunderstorms across parts of Ghana on Friday, June 26, 2026, with misty conditions expected in forest areas and rough sea conditions along the coast.
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rain over parts of the country later today, Friday, June 26, 2026, after a morning of mist, fog and mostly cloudy conditions.

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According to GMet's 18-hour weather forecast, mist and fog patches are expected over parts of the coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day.

As the day progresses, southern Ghana will remain mostly cloudy with occasional sunshine, while the northern sector will experience a mix of sunshine and clouds.

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The agency said thunderstorms or rain are likely to develop from late afternoon into the evening, especially across parts of the middle and northern sectors of the country.

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In the south, Takoradi and Axim have a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, while Ho, Tarkwa, Sefwi Bekwai and Koforidua are expected to experience thunderstorms with rain.

Cities including Kumasi, Obuasi, Sunyani, Techiman, Kintampo, Atebubu and Tamale are forecast to enjoy intervals of sunshine during the afternoon before conditions change later in the day.

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In northern Ghana, Wa, Bolgatanga, Bole, Damongo, Jirapa and Nalerigu are expected to experience thunderstorms with rain, particularly during the evening hours.

In the Greater Accra Region and nearby coastal areas, including Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Aflao and Anloga, residents should expect a 30 percent chance of light morning rain before skies become mostly cloudy during the afternoon.

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Temperatures are expected to rise to around 30°C to 31°C, with partly cloudy conditions in the evening. Unlike parts of the middle and northern sectors, no significant thunderstorms are forecast for these areas later in the day.

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Temperatures are expected to range between 23°C and 35°C across the country. The northern sector is expected to record the highest maximum temperature of 35°C, while the coast will experience maximum temperatures of up to 31°C.

GMet has placed most of the areas expected to receive rain under a low-risk impact level but advised the public to remain alert as thunderstorms may be accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

Meanwhile, the state of the sea has been forecast as rough, and fishers and other users of the sea are advised to exercise caution.

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