Short codes to purchase affordable MTN, Telecel and AT Ghana data bundles - See full lists

Looking for cheap data in Ghana? Discover the cheapest MTN, Telecel and AT Ghana data codes in 2026, including internet bundles, social media offers, YouTube packages and promotional shortcodes to save money.

Data in Ghana can disappear faster than expected. One moment you are scrolling through TikTok, watching YouTube videos, chatting on WhatsApp or working online, and the next moment, you are searching for another bundle because your data is finished.

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With many Ghanaians looking for cheaper ways to stay connected, knowing the right shortcodes for affordable internet bundles can help save money.

Whether you use MTN, Telecel or AT Ghana (formerly AirtelTigo), there are hidden and popular data codes that offer cheaper bundles, social media packages, YouTube offers and promotional deals.

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Here is a full list of some of the cheapest and most useful MTN, Telecel and AT Ghana data codes you can dial in 2026.

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MTN Ghana Cheap Data Codes 2026

MTN

MTN users have several options for affordable internet bundles, social media packages, and promotional offers.

1. MTN Pulse

Dial *567# to subscribe to MTN Pulse, a package that gives access to discounted call and data offers, especially for young users.

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2. MTN AFA Bundle

The *1848# shortcode allows registered users to buy AFA talk-time bundles and data offers at lower rates.

3. MTN Unlimited Internet Bundle

Need unlimited internet? Dial 1381*4# to access MTN’s unlimited bundle options.

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4. MTN Internet Bundles

Dial *138# to browse and purchase regular MTN data bundles.

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5. MTN YouTube Bundle

Heavy YouTube users can dial 13816# for YouTube-specific data bundles.

6. MTN Social Media Bundle –

For WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X users, dial 1381*5# to buy social media data bundles.

7. MTN Zone Bundle

Dial *135# to access MTN Zone bundles, which usually offer discounted rates and are valid for 24 hours.

8. MTN Just4You

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The *141# shortcode gives personalised bundles and promotional data offers based on your usage.

Telecel Ghana Data Codes 2026

Telecel Ghana

Telecel users can also enjoy several affordable bundle options.

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1. Buy Telecel Data Bundles

Use *700# to access Telecel’s main data bundle menu and purchase internet packages.



2. Telecel Red Offers

Dial *7070# to access Telecel Red offers, which include weekly and monthly talk-time and data bundle deals.

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AT Ghana (AirtelTigo) Cheap Data Codes 2026

AT Ghana users also have affordable options for cheap internet bundles.

Check Bonus and Data Balance – Dial *504# to check bonus offers and available data bundles.

Morning Rush Data Bundle – For cheaper internet packages, dial *111#, select Option 4, and choose Morning Rush to subscribe to discounted data bundles.

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With internet costs becoming a concern for many Ghanaians, knowing the right data shortcodes can help users save money while staying active online for work, school, business, and social media.