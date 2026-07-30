John Mahama campaigning in Assin North with James Gyakye Quayson during the tense June 2023 Assin North by-election

John Mahama campaigning in Assin North with James Gyakye Quayson during the tense June 2023 Assin North by-election

Ghana's dual citizens could soon contest as MPs and hold public office without giving up foreign citizenship

Ghanaians who hold dual citizenship could soon be allowed to contest parliamentary elections and occupy several high public offices without giving up their foreign nationality, if proposed constitutional reforms accepted by the government are approved.

The government has accepted a proposal allowing Ghanaian dual citizens to contest parliamentary elections without renouncing their foreign nationality.

Dual citizenship would also no longer disqualify Ghanaians from holding several public offices, including Chief Justice, Electoral Commission Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, although the restriction for President and Vice-President would remain.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine said the current restriction "sits uneasily" with Ghana's engagement with its diaspora and the realities of modern citizenship.

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Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, announced the government's position on Thursday, 30th July, shortly after the Constitutional Review Committee presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

Presenting the government's White Paper on the committee's recommendations, Dr Ayine said the government had accepted the recommendation on dual citizenship, describing the current constitutional restriction as outdated.

"The government has also accepted a recommendation on dual citizenship," he said.

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"A citizen of Ghana by birth who holds the citizenship of another country will no longer be barred from contesting for election to Parliament only on account of his or her dual citizenship and will not be required to renounce the other citizenship."

Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine

Under the current constitutional arrangement, Ghanaians with dual citizenship are disqualified from contesting parliamentary elections unless they renounce their foreign nationality.

Current Restriction No Longer Fits Modern Realities

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Parliament of Ghana

Dr Ayine said the government believes the existing provision does not reflect Ghana's growing engagement with its diaspora or the realities of modern citizenship.

"The current disqualification sits uneasily with our engagement with the diaspora and with the realities of modern citizenship," he stated.

Beyond Parliament, the proposed reforms would also remove dual citizenship as a barrier to holding several public offices.

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"In line with this proposal, it is also the case that multiple citizenship will no longer disqualify a person from holding certain offices, except that of President and Vice-President of the Republic," Dr Ayine said.

He explained that a person with dual citizenship could, under the proposed reforms, serve in positions such as Chief Justice, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission or Speaker of Parliament.

"So the fact that you have multiple citizenship will not bar you from becoming Chief Justice of the Republic or becoming the head of the Electoral Commission or, for instance, becoming Speaker of Parliament," he added.