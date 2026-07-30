Attorney-General heads to Supreme Court to challenge Court of Appeal's acquittal of Ex-MASLOC boss

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice has announced plans to challenge the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting and discharging former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

The Attorney-General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting and discharging former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

The appeal will be filed at the Supreme Court, alongside an application for a stay of execution of the Court of Appeal's judgment pending the outcome of the case.

The Attorney-General says it remains confident the appeal will succeed, insisting the Republic had maintained that Ms Tamakloe's earlier appeal lacked merit.

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In a press release issued on 30th July, 2026, the Attorney-General's Office said it had taken notice of the appellate court's ruling, which cleared Ms Tamakloe of all charges and overturned her 10-year prison sentence.

Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu

"The attention of the Attorney-General has been drawn to the decision of the Court of Appeal acquitting the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ms. Sedina Attionu Tamakloe, of all the charges brought against her," the statement said.

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Ms Tamakloe had faced 78 counts, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, conspiracy to cause financial loss to the state, causing financial loss to the state, causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorised commitments resulting in financial obligations to the government, money laundering and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

She was tried and convicted in absentia by the High Court (Financial Division 2), presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, sitting as an additional High Court judge, and was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment.

Attorney General (AG), Dr Dominic Ayine

According to the statement, the Republic had opposed Ms Tamakloe's appeal by filing written submissions and argued that the appeal "lacked merit and ought to be dismissed."

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However, following Thursday's judgment, the Attorney-General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court.

"Having received notice of the Court of Appeal's decision, the Attorney-General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, together with an application for a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of the appeal," the statement said.

The Attorney-General also expressed confidence that the appellate court's decision would be overturned.

"The Attorney-General remains committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed," the statement added.

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