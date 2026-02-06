Advertisement

Tracked, Surrounded, Arrested: How US Marshals Captured Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:49 - 06 February 2026
Sedinam Tamakloe
US Marshals reveal how Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was tracked, arrested, and detained in the US following Ghana’s extradition request over MASLOC embezzlement convictions.
The United States Marshals Service has released a detailed account of the arrest and detention of Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), following a request made under the United States Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by Ghanaian lawyer William Nyarko.

The unclassified but law enforcement-sensitive document provides a step-by-step account of how American authorities apprehended Tamakloe-Attionu in the United States after Ghana formally sought her extradition over embezzlement-related convictions.

According to the report, an arrest warrant for Tamakloe-Attionu was issued on December 12, 2025, by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. The warrant identified her as a fugitive from the Republic of Ghana, following her conviction on charges linked to embezzlement, and authorised her arrest for the purpose of extradition.

US Marshals Service FILE Shutterstock
A Deputy United States Marshal was assigned to the case on the same day the warrant was issued.

The arrest was carried out on January 6, 2026, after surveillance by members of the Nevada Violent Offenders Task Force. At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers positively identified Tamakloe-Attionu when she briefly opened the front door of her residence before retreating back inside.

At about 3:05 p.m., task force officers approached the residence to execute the arrest warrant. A knock-and-announce procedure was conducted, after which Tamakloe-Attionu opened the door and made contact with officers. She was immediately placed in restraints, searched at the scene, and escorted into a task force vehicle.

She was subsequently transported under escort to the Federal Courthouse in Las Vegas. Following processing, Tamakloe-Attionu was transferred to the Henderson Detention Centre, a facility contracted by the United States Marshals Service, where she was held overnight.

Sedinam Tamakloe

On January 7, 2026, the Henderson Police Department transported her back to the Federal Courthouse at approximately 8:30 a.m., where she was formally booked into the custody of the US Marshals Service.

Some names and operational details contained in the document were redacted in accordance with FOIA provisions to protect sensitive law enforcement information.

Tamakloe-Attionu was convicted in Ghana in 2021 on multiple counts of causing financial loss to the state and related embezzlement offences. An Accra High Court found her guilty in absentia after she failed to appear during trial proceedings and sentenced her to ten (10) years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

