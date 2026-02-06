Saudi Pro League warns Cristiano Ronaldo amid Al-Nassr uncertainty and transfer dispute

The Saudi Pro League has issued a strong statement stressing that no single player, regardless of stature, has the authority to influence decisions beyond their own club, as uncertainty continues to surround Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward was notably absent from Al-Nassr’s squad during Monday’s league match against Al-Riyadh.

Reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed Ronaldo declined to play due to growing dissatisfaction with how the club is being managed under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Sources close to the situation indicated that former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema’s recent move to league leaders Al-Hilal played a significant role in Ronaldo’s frustration.

Benzema, 38, made an immediate impact by scoring a hat-trick on his debut in Al-Hilal’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Al-Okhdood.

Both Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal are among several Saudi clubs backed by the PIF, which also owns Premier League side Newcastle United.

Although Ronaldo shared an image of himself back in training on Wednesday, league officials remain uncertain about his availability for Friday’s clash against Al-Ittihad.

In an official statement to BBC Sport, a Saudi Pro League spokesperson emphasised that the competition is built on the principle of club independence, with each team operating under the same financial and regulatory framework.

The spokesperson said,

Every club has its own leadership structure, including boards and executives. Recruitment, spending, and strategic decisions are made at club level within financial guidelines that promote sustainability and competitive balance.

The league acknowledged Ronaldo’s contribution since joining Al-Nassr in 2022 after his departure from Manchester United, noting that he has been fully engaged and remains driven by his desire to win.

However, officials reiterated that even players of Ronaldo’s global stature cannot dictate decisions outside their club.

The spokesperson added,

Recent transfer activity highlights this independence clearly. Each club has pursued its own strategy within approved financial limits.

Ronaldo became football’s highest-paid player upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, reportedly earning £177 million annually.

Despite his impact, his only trophy with Al-Nassr so far remains the Arab Club Champions Cup. He signed a new two-year contract extension in June 2025, although speculation about a potential move, including a reported loan to rivals Al-Hilal, surfaced before the deal was finalised.

During the January transfer window, Al-Nassr made only one addition, signing Iraq Under-23 midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal remain unbeaten this season and lead the league table with 50 points from 20 matches.

Al-Nassr sit third, four points behind but with a game in hand.

League officials concluded by highlighting the competitiveness of the title race, noting that only a few points separate the top teams. Evidence, they say, that the league’s structure is functioning effectively.

The spokesperson said,

The focus remains firmly on football and maintaining a credible, competitive competition for both players and supporters

What Happens Next?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr after signing a new deal in 2025, but speculation around his long-term future continues amid competitive pressure from rival clubs and ongoing transfer disputes.